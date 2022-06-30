Friday
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street.
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Featuring Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and Director Chole Treat who will discuss ‘Taking Up Serpents’ and ‘Holy Ground.’ For info: glimmerglassguild.org/events.
Band concert and fireworks display, 8 p.m., Lakefront Park.
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, music by Hanzolo, bonfire, beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Franklin
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.com
Norwich
Exhibit opening: ‘HeART of Norwich,’ 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Grand Opening: Little Free Library, 1 p.m., Wilber Park upper level, Wilber Park Drive. For info: 631-252-3770.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Larry Jamieson. For info: grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Organ concert: July Fourth theme and sing-along, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.
Earlville
Golden Anniversary Summer Jamboree, 1 to 11 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ry3r6fd
Franklin
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haudenosaunee singers and dancers. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Pierstown
White Elephant sale and raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. For info: 607-437-4656, 607-237-2930.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Kidstock, music, food, and country fun, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: www.westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums open ,noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit library.
Decorated Boat Parade, 3 p.m., Three Mile Point to Lake Front Park.
Esperance
Pond Exploration, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: www.landisarboretum.org/events/pond-exploration
Franklin
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Free concert, 3 p.m., Maple Museum 221 Creamery St. Featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet.
Middleburgh
Concert at Library, 4 p.m., 323 Main St. Rod MacDonald with Mark Dann on bass. Reservations required: 518-827-4953.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Monday
Cooperstown
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Route 80. For info: www.FarmersMuseum.org
Oneonta
Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m. parade on Main Street; 2 to 11 p.m. entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park; fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. For info: hometown4th.com
Red Caboose tours, 2 to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park, Francis Marx Drive. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.
Salt Springville
Quiet Concert for the Fourth and potluck supper, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. Presented by Catskill Conservatory. Bring a dish to pass. For info: 607-263-5230, windfalldutchbarn.org.
Sharon Springs
Parade, 10 a.m., Dairyland, U.S. Route 20. Sponsored by Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce. For info: 518-295-8824, www.schohariechamber.com/parade
Springfield Center
Parade, at 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. For info: Find Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.