Friday

Cooperstown

Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street.

Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Featuring Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and Director Chole Treat who will discuss ‘Taking Up Serpents’ and ‘Holy Ground.’ For info: glimmerglassguild.org/events.

Band concert and fireworks display, 8 p.m., Lakefront Park.

Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, music by Hanzolo, bonfire, beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Fly Creek

Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

Franklin

‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org

Hobart

Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.com

Norwich

Exhibit opening: ‘HeART of Norwich,’ 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org

Oneonta

Grand Opening: Little Free Library, 1 p.m., Wilber Park upper level, Wilber Park Drive. For info: 631-252-3770.

GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Schenevus

Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Larry Jamieson. For info: grantrogers.org

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Cooperstown

Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Organ concert: July Fourth theme and sing-along, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.

Earlville

Golden Anniversary Summer Jamboree, 1 to 11 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ry3r6fd

Franklin

‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.

Howes Cave

Echoes of Tradition, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haudenosaunee singers and dancers. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org

Oneonta

GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Pierstown

White Elephant sale and raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. For info: 607-437-4656, 607-237-2930.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Kortright

Kidstock, music, food, and country fun, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: www.westkc.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Charlotteville

Museums open ,noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.

Cooperstown

Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit library.

Decorated Boat Parade, 3 p.m., Three Mile Point to Lake Front Park.

Esperance

Pond Exploration, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: www.landisarboretum.org/events/pond-exploration

Franklin

‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org

Jefferson

Free concert, 3 p.m., Maple Museum 221 Creamery St. Featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet.

Middleburgh

Concert at Library, 4 p.m., 323 Main St. Rod MacDonald with Mark Dann on bass. Reservations required: 518-827-4953.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.

Monday

Cooperstown

Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Route 80. For info: www.FarmersMuseum.org

Oneonta

Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m. parade on Main Street; 2 to 11 p.m. entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park; fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. For info: hometown4th.com

Red Caboose tours, 2 to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park, Francis Marx Drive. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.

Salt Springville

Quiet Concert for the Fourth and potluck supper, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. Presented by Catskill Conservatory. Bring a dish to pass. For info: 607-263-5230, windfalldutchbarn.org.

Sharon Springs

Parade, 10 a.m., Dairyland, U.S. Route 20. Sponsored by Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce. For info: 518-295-8824, www.schohariechamber.com/parade

Springfield Center

Parade, at 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. For info: Find Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.