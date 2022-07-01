Saturday
Cooperstown
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. By Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Organ concert, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.
Earlville
Golden Anniversary Summer Jamboree, 1 to 11 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ry3r6fd
Franklin
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Howes Cave
Echoes of Tradition, Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Haudenosaunee singers and dancers. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Pierstown
White Elephant sale and raffle, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. For info: 607-437-4656, 607-237-2930.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Kidstock, music, food, and country fun, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums open noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
Art Garage, noon to 3 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘The Colors of Green’ exhibit. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit library.
Decorated Boat Parade, 3 p.m., Three Mile Point to Lake Front Park.
Esperance
Pond Exploration, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: www.landisarboretum.org/events/pond-exploration
Franklin
‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Free concert, 3 p.m., Maple Museum 221 Creamery St. Featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet.
Middleburgh
Concert at Library, 4 p.m., 323 Main St. Rod MacDonald with Mark Dann on bass. Reservations required: 518-827-4953.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Monday
Cooperstown
Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Route 80. For info: www.FarmersMuseum.org
Oneonta
Hometown Fourth, 1 p.m. parade on Main Street; 2 to 11 p.m. entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park; fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. For info: hometown4th.com
Red Caboose tours, 2 to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park, Francis Marx Drive. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.
Salt Springville
Quiet Concert for the Fourth and potluck supper, 4 p.m., Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road. Presented by Catskill Conservatory. Bring a dish to pass. For info: 607-263-5230, windfalldutchbarn.org.
Sharon Springs
Parade, 10 a.m., Dairyland, U.S. Route 20. Sponsored by Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce. For info: 518-295-8824, www.schohariechamber.com/parade
Springfield Center
Parade, at 11 a.m., concert at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk. For info: Find Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Lakefront Concert Series, Small Town Big Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. For info: facebook.comCooperstownLakefront
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. To mark opening of ‘Pneuma’ exhibit. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Author visit, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Featuring Tracey West, author of the “Dragon Masters” and “Pixie Tricks” series of children’s books. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m.; Knit & Crochetm 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
