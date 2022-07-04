Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org
Lakefront Concert Series: Small Town Big Band, 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, Pioneer Street. For info: facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. To mark opening of ‘Pneuma’ exhibit. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Author visit, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Featuring Tracey West, author of the “Dragon Masters” and “Pixie Tricks” series of children’s books. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m.; Knit & Crochetm 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. Featuring Eddie and the Bird-Dog Show. For info: 607-441-5431.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield Springs
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring Dirt Road Express. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Round square dancing with music by Doc Weismore. Refreshments, air conditioning, 18 and older.
Springfield Center
What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A. CCE nutrition series. Register at the library or by contacting 315-858-5802 or sp.conbeer@4cls.org
Walton
Adult program: Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
