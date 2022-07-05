Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.org

Laurens

Summer Concert Series, 6:30 to 8 p.m., gazebo in Knapp Park, Main Street. Featuring Eddie and the Bird-Dog Show. For info: 607-441-5431.

Oneonta

GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Richfield Springs

Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Featuring Dirt Road Express. For info: 315-858-0964.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Round square dancing with music by Doc Weismore. Refreshments, air conditioning, 18 and older.

Springfield Center

What’s For Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A. CCE nutrition series. Register at the library or by contacting 315-858-5802 or sp. conbeer@4cls.org

Walton

Charcoal drawing with Kyrra, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstowfood p antry.org

Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com

PEO, 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. For info: 607-267-0539.

Delhi

Combating Climate Change, 5:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. NYS Climate Action Plan presentation and discussion. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Franklin

Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. By free-will offering.

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecom pany.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.

Oneonta

GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Summer Concert Series: Fritz’s Polka Band, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area, Bertus Lauren Drive. For info: 607-432-0680.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Richfield Springs

Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. First Thursday monthly. All welcome.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Ctr, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

