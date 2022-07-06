Thursday
Afton
Afton Fair, opens at noon, Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. Harness racing , parade and more. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Live Theatre: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum Lakeside Amphitheater, 5798 New York 80. For info and tickets: FenimoreArt.org, Eventbrite.com
PEO, 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. For info: 607-267-0539.
Delhi
Combating Climate Change, 5:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. NYS Climate Action Plan presentation and discussion. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. By free-will offering.
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Summer Concert Series: Fritz’s Polka Band, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park bandstand area. For info: 607-432-0680.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Ctr, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Afton
Afton Fair, opens at noon, Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. Fireworks at dusk. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/
Cooperstown
Preview Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For opening of 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition. For info: 607-547-9777. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Gilbertsville
Porch Music, 5:30 p.m., The Empire, 136 Marion Ave. Ken Held (Fetish Land) and friends. For info: 607-783-2859.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. For info: grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Teen program: Skype with a Scientist, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
