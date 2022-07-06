Friday

Afton

Afton Fair, opens at noon, Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. Fireworks at dusk. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/

Cooperstown

Preview Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition opening. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. For info: 607-547-9777.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.

Franklin

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstage company.org

Gilbertsville

Porch Music, 5:30 p.m., The Empire, 136 Marion Ave. Ken Held (Fetish Lane) and friends. For info: 607-783-2859.

Hobart

Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org

Middlefield

Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music, bonfire, beer. Featuring The Old Man. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com

Oneonta

GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Schenevus

Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. For info: grantrogers.org

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Teen program: Skype with a Scientist, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Afton

Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/

Andes

Walking Tour, 10 a.m., Pepacton Cemetery, New York Highway 30A. For info: 607-267-2708.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Cooperstown Blues Express, presents Jimmy Wolf, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, For info: 607-353-8030. cooperstownbluesexpress.com

Davenport

Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 15673 NY-23.

Final day for exhibit, ‘The Colors of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village pavilion, 3 Chenango Road. Featuring Josh Breen. For info: pathfindervillage.org

Franklin

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstage company.org.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org

Margaretville

Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Solo shows by Elaine Mayes and Helene Manzo. For info: longyeargallery.org, 845-586-3270.

Oneonta

Eco-Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: occainfo.org.eco-fair-2022/, 607-547-4488.

Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St.. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood. org

Summer Walking Tour, 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, River Street. Sixth Ward led by John Nader. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.

Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Otego Central School Alumni Association Reunion, 11 a.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club. For info: 607-988-2613.

Oxford

Concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Featuring The Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Sponsored by 6 on The Square. For info: www.6onthe square.org

Roxbury

Artist Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Cener, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. New exhibit by Andrea Burgay. For info: roxburyarts group.org

Schoharie

Lily Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lily Park, Fort Road. For info: www.schohariepromo.org

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Kortright

Jake Blount, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Afton

Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair

Charlotteville

Museums, open to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.

Franklin

Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstage company.org

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseumorg

Laurens

Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.

Middlefield

Middlefield Community Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, county Route 35. For info: middlefieldny.org

Oneonta

Swart-Wilcox Summer Sunday series, 1 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Round and square dancing for all those 18 and older.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.or

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Fulton

Arts and Crafts Days for Kids, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For children ages 3 to 15. For info: 518-827-6365.

