Friday
Afton
Afton Fair, opens at noon, Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. Fireworks at dusk. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/
Cooperstown
Preview Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition opening. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info and reservations: franklinstage company.org
Gilbertsville
Porch Music, 5:30 p.m., The Empire, 136 Marion Ave. Ken Held (Fetish Lane) and friends. For info: 607-783-2859.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Music, bonfire, beer. Featuring The Old Man. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Oneonta
GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. For info: grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Teen program: Skype with a Scientist, 2:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Afton
Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/
Andes
Walking Tour, 10 a.m., Pepacton Cemetery, New York Highway 30A. For info: 607-267-2708.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Cooperstown Blues Express, presents Jimmy Wolf, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, For info: 607-353-8030. cooperstownbluesexpress.com
Davenport
Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 15673 NY-23.
Final day for exhibit, ‘The Colors of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village pavilion, 3 Chenango Road. Featuring Josh Breen. For info: pathfindervillage.org
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’, 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstage company.org.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Solo shows by Elaine Mayes and Helene Manzo. For info: longyeargallery.org, 845-586-3270.
Oneonta
Eco-Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: occainfo.org.eco-fair-2022/, 607-547-4488.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St.. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood. org
Summer Walking Tour, 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, River Street. Sixth Ward led by John Nader. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.
Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Otego Central School Alumni Association Reunion, 11 a.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club. For info: 607-988-2613.
Oxford
Concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Featuring The Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Sponsored by 6 on The Square. For info: www.6onthe square.org
Roxbury
Artist Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Cener, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. New exhibit by Andrea Burgay. For info: roxburyarts group.org
Schoharie
Lily Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lily Park, Fort Road. For info: www.schohariepromo.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Jake Blount, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Afton
Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair
Charlotteville
Museums, open to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Franklin
Theatre: ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona,’ 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstage company.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseumorg
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Middlefield
Middlefield Community Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, county Route 35. For info: middlefieldny.org
Oneonta
Swart-Wilcox Summer Sunday series, 1 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Round and square dancing for all those 18 and older.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.or
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Fulton
Arts and Crafts Days for Kids, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For children ages 3 to 15. For info: 518-827-6365.
