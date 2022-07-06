Saturday

Afton

Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair/

Andes

Walking Tour, 10 a.m., Pepacton Cemetery, New York Highway 30A. For info: 607-267-2708.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Cooperstown Blues Express, presents Jimmy Wolf, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot, For info: 607-353-8030. cooperstownbluesexpress.com

Davenport

Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church, 15673 NY-23.

Final day for exhibit, 'The Colors of Green,' 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Edmeston

Concert, 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village pavilion, 3 Chenango Road. Featuring Josh Breen. For info: pathfindervillage.org

Franklin

Theatre: 'Two Gentlemen of Verona', 3 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org

Margaretville

Opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Solo shows by Elaine Mayes and Helene Manzo. For info: longyeargallery.org, 845-586-3270.

Oneonta

Eco-Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neahwa Park, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: occainfo.org.eco-fair-2022/, 607-547-4488.

Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St.. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood. org.

Summer Walking Tour, 2 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, River Street. Sixth Ward led by John Nader. Sponsored by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960.

Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Otego Central School Alumni Association Reunion, 11 a.m., Otego Rod and Gun Club. For info: 607-988-2613.

Oxford

Concert, 2 p.m., Lafayette Park. Featuring The Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Sponsored by 6 on The Square. For info: www.6onthesquare.org

Roxbury

Artist Reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Cener, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. New exhibit by Andrea Burgay. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org

Schoharie

Lily Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lily Park, Fort Road. For info: www.schohariepromo.org

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Kortright

Jake Blount, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Afton

Afton Fair, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, 46 E. Main St. For info: www.theaftonfair, www.facebook.com/theaftonfair

Charlotteville

Museums, open to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.

Franklin

Theatre: 'Two Gentlemen of Verona,' 5 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseumorg

Laurens

Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.

Middlefield

Middlefield Community Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, county Route 35. For info: middlefieldny.org

Oneonta

Swart-Wilcox Summer Sunday series, 1 p.m., Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Avenue. For info: www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Round and square dancing for all those 18 and older.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.or

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

West Fulton

Arts and Crafts Days for Kids, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Town Hall, 1168 Bear Ladder Road. For children ages 3 to 15. For info: 518-827-6365.

Tuesday

Andes

Book talk and signing, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. with Michael Kudish, author of "The Catskill Forest: A History" and "Kudish in the Kaatskills." For info and to register: 347-262-4187.

Cooperstown

Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown (Chapel), 25 Church St. For info: helioscare.org

Cooperstown Farmers' Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopertownfarmersmarket.org

Games, Crafts and Learning for Kida, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Farmers' Museum, 5775 Route 80. For ages 4 to 10. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Lakefront Concert Series: 'Charlie and the Roomers,' 6:30 p.m., Lakefront Park, 1 Pioneer St.. For info: Facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/

Delhi

Programs, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. STEAM program, 3 p.m.; book club, 5 p.m. For info: 607-746-2662.

Edmeston

Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Town Barn, 2257 County Route 49. For info: 607-547-4230.

Laurens

Town of Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church Hall, 125 County Highway 11. 

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

GOHS, noon to 4 p.m., History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Walton

Crafts for Kids, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

