Friday
Cooperstown
Opening Reception for ‘American Ideals,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-8671.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Mid-Century Movie Night, 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St., ’Shadows.’ For info: www.bushel collective.org
Esperance
Pruning And Beyond, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboretum.org/events/pruning-and-beyond
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarm ersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. The Rollin’ Rust. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Oneonta
Roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Art in Bloom, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Gallery, 11 Ford Ave. For info: laurie trelease@gmail.com
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St. Masks required.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4423.
‘Seussical Jr!,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800. For tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/5449218.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Burlington
Trail of Art, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Basswood Pond State Forest. For info and to register: ButternutValleyAlliance.org.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfood pantry.org
Mural dedication, 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, followed by family-friendly art activities and plein-air painting demonstration.
Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘The Colors of Green,’ paintings, drawings, ceramics. For info: 315-941-9607.
Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Celebrating Trees, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events/celebrating-trees
Gilbertsville
Pasta dinner fundraiser, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange, 7 Bloom St. To benfit Summer Art Workshops. For info: 607-237-4365.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Opening reception for solo exhibits, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. Featuring Neil Driscoll and Christopher Moore. For info: longyear gallery.org
Oneonta
Fifth grade transition community picnic, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Neahwa Park, large pavilion. For info: 518-430-8411, infor@atsjconsulting.com
Garden Party, 7 to 9 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. Beer tastings, live music. For info: 607-432-2070.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St.. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Pickleball Tournament, 8 a.m., Neahwa Park courts, Register: 607-432-4500, ext. 2, Kathryn@otsegocc.com
Rummage sale, 8 to 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St. $2 bag sale. Masks required.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Meet Me on Main Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. For info: destinationoneonta.com.
‘Seussical Jr!,’ 7:30 p.m., 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800. For tickets: brown papertickets.com/event/5449218.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Get Outdoors and Get Together Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rogers Environ- mental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. Shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon. For info: FriendsofRogers.org
Sherburne Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaines Park. For info: 607-674-2279.
Sidney
Free film, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield
Block Party, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co Road 31. Sponsored by Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p8da7vw
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
Arm of the Sea puppet theater, 2 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: westkc.org
West Edmeston
CNY Fiber Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Butternut Hill Campground, 10601 Merrill Road.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Algonquin Antique Auto Show & Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Clinton Park, 2518 State Route 7. For info: 607-764-8134.
Burlington
Trail of Art, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Basswood Pond State Forest. To register: ButternutValleyAlliance.org.
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., 22 Main St. With Cooperstown Central School Superintendent Sarah Spross. For info and to submit questions for speaker: fovlfriends22main@gmail.com
Fortin Park
OWL Day of Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iiroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
‘Seussical Jr!,’ 2 p.m., Foothills , 24 Market St. For info: 607-432-1800. For tickets: brownpapertickets.com/event/5449218.
Schoharie
Schoharie Turnpike-Kaaterskill Clove Road Rally, 9:30 a.m., Dutchman’s Landing Park. For info: www.1903autorun.com, 845-657-6982.
Sidney
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to noon, S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
West Edmeston
CNY Fiber Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Butternut Hill Campground, 10601 Merrill Road.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7:30 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.. For info: Roger Halbert, 607-783-2691.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 W. Main St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Line Dancing for beginners, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church parking lot, Walnut Street. For info: Inez, 607-435-5909.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Open Tech hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Registration required. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
