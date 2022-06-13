Tuesday
Cooperstown
Adult Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St.
Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Oneonta
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 NY-23. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Telephone of the Wind: Oneonta Connection, ribbon cutting ceremony, 1:30 p.m., lower level Wilber Park. To be live streamed on From Heartache to Healing and Hope Facebook page.
Sidney
Library Programs, 8 River St. ,Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Book Group, 11:30 a.m.; In-Person Minecraft, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Flag Day Parade, 7 p.m., 265 Main St. and Community House.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Full Moon Sound Bath, a workshop, 6 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/4ma56vj7
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Sale of Raymond Han paintings, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Franklin
Rabies vaccination clinic, 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Fire Hall, 351 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Chicken barbecue, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge. Buffet-style barbecued chicken dinner. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-5498, 607-432-1312.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St., 1/2 off everything. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Summer Walking Tour, 7 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. Main Street in late 60’s. For info: www.oneontahistory.org or find GOHS on Facebook.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 10 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. and Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Dirt Road Express. $6 per person.
