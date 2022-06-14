Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Raymond Han paintings sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Franklin
Rabies vaccination clinic, 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Fire Hall, 351 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge. Buffet-style barbecued chicken dinner. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-5498, 607-432-1312.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St., 1/2 off everything. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Summer Walking Tour, 7 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. Main Street in late 60’s. For info: www.oneontahistory.org or find GOHS on Facebook.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield Springs
Meet and Greet Matt Castelli, NY21 Democratic Congressional candidate, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Community Food Cooperative, 140 Main St.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry with Pat, 10 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. and Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by Dirt Road Express. $6 per person.
Thursday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Drive. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Raymond Han paintings sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi E-Center, 51/2 Main St. For info: helioscare.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afternoon Adventures, 4 to 5 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 6 to 11. Registration required. For info: hmloneonta.org
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/ arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
