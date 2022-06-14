Thursday
Cooperstown
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info: www.glimmerglassguild.org.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Drive. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Raymond Han paintings sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi E-Center, 51/2 Main St. For info: helioscare.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afternoon Adventures, 4 to 5 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 6 to 11. Registration required. For info: hmloneonta.org
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/ arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Bovina Center
Band of Heathens and Becca Frame and The Tall Boys, 6 p.m. to midnight, Chico’s Barn, 124 Bob Hall Road. To include dinner. For info: livestockfoundation.org
Cooperstown
Raymond Han paintings sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, featuring Bourbon and Branch. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
