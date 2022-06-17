Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farm ers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Herbal Remedies Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Raymond Han paintings sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For CAA members. For info: 607-547-9777.
Used book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
‘The Color of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Exploration Day, 8 a.m. bird walk; 10 a.m., programs, Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12. For info: www.hanfordmills.org, 607-278-5744.
Fleischmanns
Opening reception for Robin Factor exhibit, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. Through July 24. For info: 1053maingallery.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Index
Ultimutt Dog Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., SQSPCA, 5082-5088 State Highway 28. For info and to register: www.sqspca.org/ultimuttdog-show.
Margaretville
Living History Cemetery Tour, 4 to 6 p.m., Margaretville Cemetery. Sponsored by Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. For info: mtown history.org
Mount Vision
‘Becoming Whole,’ 8 to 9 p.m., The Visionary, 2381 NY 205. For info: 607-638-5119.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. Exhibit opening ‘Remembering Oneonta in the 1960s.’ For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sharon Springs
Car Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Corner of Main and Pavilion Avenue. Featuring antique and classic vehicles. For info: 518-860-5513.
Garden and Flower Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Roseboro Hotel ballroom, 210 Main St. For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Painting with Joy, 10 a.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen meeting, 11:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Improvisational Dance for ages 8-12, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: westkc.org
‘Still Together,’ 7:30 p.m., a Lokasparsa Dance Projects presentation, West Kortright Centre. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607-278-5454.
Worcester
50th annual Strawberry Festival, 9 a.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. Town-wide yard sales, Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Brooks’ Bar-B-Q, strawberry shortcake, music, up to three free books per child. For info: 607-397-7309.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Binghamton Philharmonic Percussion Trio, 3 to 5 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Steve Mathieson, Daniel Fabricius and Joel Smales. For info: 607-288-3882.
Charlotteville
Visit three museums, noon to 3 p.m., 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
Cooperstown
Herbal Remedies Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
‘The Colors of Green,’ noon to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, noon to 4 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
Landscape and Garden Tour, 11 a.m., Jefferson-Milford-Worcester Area. For info and to register: info@westkc.org or 607-278-5454.
Leonardsville
Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. Takeouts available by calling 315-855-4466.
Norwich
Exhibit opening, 3:30 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. ‘Routes & Roadblocks: The Black Motoring Experience,’ with Cooperstown Graduate Program. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org, 607-334-9277, ext. 2.
Oneonta
Juneteenth Festival, 1 to 6 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: 607-232-8740.
Sharon Springs
Car Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Corner of Main and Pavilion Avenue. Featuring antique and classic vehicles. For info: 518-860-5513.
Garden and Flower Festival, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Roseboro Hotel ballroom, 210 Main St. For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Stamford
Tesla Quartet & David Kaplan, piano, 3 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. For info and to register: 518-918-8003.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St... Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to noon, 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Delhi
Invasive species found in Catskills, 6 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. With Scott Wells, state DEC aquatic biologist. Hosted by Delhi Historical Society. Also, summer reading registration is June 21 to 24. For info: 607-746-2662.
Greene
Magician Alexander Boyce, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org.
Middlefield
Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Route 35. For info and registration: 607-432-4500, otsegocc.com.
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St. For info: helioscare.org
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Minecraft Club (8-17), 3 p.m. and Open Tech hour, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and Film Chat and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.