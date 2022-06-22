Friday
Cooperstown
Unmasking Venice Film Series: ‘The Comfort of Strangers’, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. FenimoreArt.org
Talk by exhibiting ceramics artists, 4 p.m., Art Garage, Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to register: 607-547-5327.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, featuring Gooseberry. Music, bonfire, beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info. and appointments: 800-737-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Movie Night Under the Stars, 8:45 p.m., Neahwa Park, by the bandstand. For info: 607-432-0680.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
‘The Colors of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Clash in the Catskills,’ a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org
Esperance
How to Use a Map and Compass, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarbor etum.org/events/how-to-use-a-map-compass
Hancock
Show opening, 3 to 6 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 E. Front St. ‘Flowers That Bloom Forever,’ a show interpreted by nine artists from NYC and beyond. By appointment through July 22. For info: birdhouse catskills@gmail.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Milford
Cooperstown Express Blues, 6:30 p.m., 136 E Main St. Featuring Hanzolo of Cooperstown. For those 21 and older. For info: www.the wwcooperstowbluesexpress.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Woodshed Prophets, 8 p.m., B Side, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Summer reading sign-up event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums, open noon to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
‘The Colors of Green,’ noon to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sale sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Clash in the Catskills, a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org
Esperance
Upper Catskill String Quartet Plays Western Classical Dance Music, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, noon to 5 p.m.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Richmondville
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., Bunn Mill, 111 High St. Meet at Borst Field Ferris wheel at 1:15 to carpool. For info: Renee Gaston, 607-435-5849.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Walton
Alone Together, the Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, noon, Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For info and reservations: 917-348-7980, castleonthedelaware.com
West Kortright
Petals and Pigments: Bundle Dying with Maggie Pate, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: www.westkc.org
Super Yamba Band & KALETA, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org. For tickets: westkc.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
COVID booster shot clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Weiler Park, 33 Borden Ave. For info: 607-337-1660.
Sidney
Open Tech Hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
