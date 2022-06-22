Saturday
Cooperstown
‘The Colors of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Clash in the Catskills,’ a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org
Esperance
How to Use a Map and Compass, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboretum.org/events/how-to-use-a-map-compass
Hancock
Show opening, 3 to 6 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 E. Front St. ‘Flowers That Bloom Forever,’ a show interpreted by nine artists from NYC and beyond. By appointment through July 22. For info: birdhouse catskills@gmail.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Milford
Cooperstown Express Blues, 6:30 p.m., 136 E Main St. Featuring Hanzolo of Cooperstown. For those 21 and older. For info: www.the cooperstowbluesexpress.com
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Summer reading sign-up event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Museums, open noon to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.
Cooperstown
‘The Colors of Green,’ noon to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sale sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Clash in the Catskills, a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org
Esperance
Upper Catskill String Quartet Plays Western Classical Dance Music, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, noon to 5 p.m.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Richmondville
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., Bunn Mill, 111 High St. Meet at Borst Field Ferris wheel at 1:15 to carpool. For info: Renee Gaston, 607-435-5849.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.
Walton
Alone Together, the Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, noon, Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For info and reservations: 917-348-7980, castleonthedelaware.com
West Kortright
Petals and Pigments: Bundle Dying with Maggie Pate, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: www.westkc.org
Super Yamba Band & KALETA, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org. For tickets: westkc.org
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
COVID booster shot clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Weiler Park, 33 Borden Ave. For info: 607-337-1660.
Sidney
Open Tech Hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Middleburgh
Mobile Cancer Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Norwich
Car Care basics for newer drivers, 6 p.m., Northeast Classic Car Museum, 24 Rexford St. For info and to register: Find the City of Norwich Youth Bureau on Facebook or text name to 607-226-0767. Rain date: June 30.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m. and Minecraft Club (8-17) 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and appointments: 800-737-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Submit calenars items to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.