Saturday

Cooperstown

‘The Colors of Green,’ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

‘Clash in the Catskills,’ a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org

Esperance

How to Use a Map and Compass, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboretum.org/events/how-to-use-a-map-compass

Hancock

Show opening, 3 to 6 p.m., Birdhouse Gallery, 499 E. Front St. ‘Flowers That Bloom Forever,’ a show interpreted by nine artists from NYC and beyond. By appointment through July 22. For info: birdhouse catskills@gmail.com

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Milford

Cooperstown Express Blues, 6:30 p.m., 136 E Main St. Featuring Hanzolo of Cooperstown. For those 21 and older. For info: www.the cooperstowbluesexpress.com

Oneonta

GOHS History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Summer reading sign-up event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Charlotteville

Museums, open noon to 3 p.m., Charlotteville, 606 and 610 Charlotte Valley Road. Free admission to Museum of the History of Charlotteville, Anonymous Arts Museum and historic Charlotteville Church. Proof of vaccination or masks and social distancing required. For info: 607-397-8606.

Cooperstown

‘The Colors of Green,’ noon to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call or text 315-941-9607.

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Sale sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.

Clash in the Catskills, a Civil War event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: www.dcha-ny.org

Esperance

Upper Catskill String Quartet Plays Western Classical Dance Music, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.

Howes Cave

Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, noon to 5 p.m.

Oneonta

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.

Richmondville

Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., Bunn Mill, 111 High St. Meet at Borst Field Ferris wheel at 1:15 to carpool. For info: Renee Gaston, 607-435-5849.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Depot Museum, 66 Maywood Lane. For info: 607-369-9263.

Walton

Alone Together, the Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, noon, Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Ave. Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For info and reservations: 917-348-7980, castleonthedelaware.com

West Kortright

Petals and Pigments: Bundle Dying with Maggie Pate, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info and to register: www.westkc.org

Super Yamba Band & KALETA, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W. Kortright Church Road. For info: 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org. For tickets: westkc.org

Monday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Norwich

COVID booster shot clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Weiler Park, 33 Borden Ave. For info: 607-337-1660.

Sidney

Open Tech Hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Cooperstown

Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.

Middleburgh

Mobile Cancer Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP

Norwich

Car Care basics for newer drivers, 6 p.m., Northeast Classic Car Museum, 24 Rexford St. For info and to register: Find the City of Norwich Youth Bureau on Facebook or text name to 607-226-0767. Rain date: June 30.

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m. and Minecraft Club (8-17) 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and appointments: 800-737-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

