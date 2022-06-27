Tuesday
Cooperstown
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street near 22 Main. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info:iroquoismuseum.org
Middleburgh
Mobile Cancer Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middleburgh Health Center, 109 Baker Ave. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225 or www.Bassett.org/CSP
Norwich
Car Care basics for newer drivers, 6 p.m., Northeast Classic Car Museum, 24 Rexford St. For info and to register: Find the City of Norwich Youth Bureau on Facebook or text name to 607-226-0767. Rain date: June 30.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m. and Minecraft Club (8-17) 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info and appointments: 800-737-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown,s ale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-737-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info:iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Preview of Glimmerglass Festival by members of Young Artists Program. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Featuring Dirt Road Express. $6 per person.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. For info and to register: chelsea@chelseafrisbee.com
Email Community Calendar items to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.the dailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.