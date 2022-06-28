Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown,the sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-737-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info:iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Richfield
Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., Spring Park, U.S. Route 20. Preview of Glimmerglass Festival by members of Young Artists Program. For info: 315-858-0964.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Featuring Dirt Road Express. $6 per person.
Walton
Women’s Circle, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Uplands Center, 2641 Dunk Hill Road. For info and to register: chelsea@chelseafrisbee.com
thursday
Cobleskill
FDR Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chieftains Restaurant, 584 Main St. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/dtmehzvx
Cooperstown
Centers Health Care, free coffee day at Stewart’s Shops, 108 Chestnut St.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Teen Night: Computer art, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.spring fieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.