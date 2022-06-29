Thursday
Cobleskill
FDR Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chieftains Restaurant, 584 Main St. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/dtmehzvx
Cooperstown
Centers Health Care, free coffee day at Stewart’s Shops, 108 Chestnut St.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Oneonta Community Band performance, 7 p.m., Neahwa Park, portable bandstand. For info: 607-376-7485.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Teen Night: Computer art, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.spring fieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Worcester Historical Society concert series, 7 p.m., featuring Leatherstocking Jazz Band, Heritage Park Gazebo, Main Street.
Friday
Cooperstown
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Bassett Hall, 1 Atwell Road. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood. org.
Summer Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, sale will be set up along Fair Street. Proceeds benefit library.
Talking Opera, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Featuring Conductor Lidiya Yankovskaya and Director Chole Treat who will discuss 'Taking Up Serpents' and 'Holy Ground.' For info: glimmerglassguild.org/events.
Band concert and fireworks display, 8 p.m., Lakefront Park.
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, music by Hanzolo, bonfire, beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Franklin
'Two Gentlemen of Verona,' 7:30 p.m., Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute St. For info. and reservations: franklinstagecompany.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers' Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: iroquoismuseum.com
Norwich
Exhibit opening: 'HeART of Norwich,' 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Grand Opening: Little Free Library, 1 p.m., Wilber Park upper level, Wilber Park Drive. For info: 631-252-3770.
GOHS History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., FoxCare Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers' Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Larry Jamieson. For info: grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
