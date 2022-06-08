Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 24 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Susquehanna Valley Quilters Guild, 6 p.m., Little Red School Community Clubhouse, 516 County Highway 11.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afternoon Adventures, 4 to 5 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 6 to 11. Registration required. For info: hmloneonta.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Toastmasters, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: www.oneonta.toastmasters clubs.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4423.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/ arrange for pick up.
Phoenix Mills
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Emergency Services Office, 140 County Route 33W. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist.Soc., 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield historicalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. For info: facebook.com/brighthp/
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Opening Reception for ‘American Ideals,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-8671.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Mid-Century Movie Night, 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St., ’Shadows.’ For info: www.bushel collective.org
Esperance
Pruning And Beyond, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://landisarboretum.org/events/pruning-and-beyond
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m 324 Caverns Road. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. The Rollin’ Rust. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com
Oneonta
Roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Art in Bloom, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO Gallery, 11 Ford Ave. For info: laurietrelease@gmail.com
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, noon to 4 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: www.OneontaHistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St. Masks required.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4423.
Schenevus
Friday Night in the Park, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 1 Borst Way.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929.
