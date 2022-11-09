Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
‘Fire of Love,’ 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., National Baseball Hall of Fame. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Davenport
Veterans Day celebration, 2 p.m., Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Route 23. RSVP: 607-278-5511.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Veterans Day celebration, 9 a.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. RSVP: 607-432-2050, ext. 1220.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
International Market, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., cafeteria, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Sponsored by OMS/OHS World Languages Department.
‘Misery’, 8 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Visit www.biggersreamsproductions.org for tickets or purchase at door.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Play ‘Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Huntington Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 3 p.m., 62 Chestnut St.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Schoharie
Harvest dinner and concert, 5 p.m., Schoharie Reformed Church, 258 Main St. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com or 518-295-7192. Sponsored by Schoharie County Historical Society.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Season closer on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: brighthillpress.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cobleskill
Landis Arboretum Day at Grapevine Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grapevine Farms, 2373 State Route 7.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Gilbertsville
‘Joyful Traditions’ Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 6 p.m., Fire House, 24501 State Route 97. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Play ‘Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Oxford
Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. to noon; Gary Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave.
Sidney
Celebrate the Season bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sidney United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Afton
Holiday bazaar and bake sale, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Town Hall building, 204 County Route 39.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Gilbertsville
Joyful Traditions Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave.
Exhibit preview, 4 to 6 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 188 Marion Ave. Featuring ‘Map Body Memory’ by Brian Elder. For info: 607-783-2476.
Harpersfield
Pomona Grange, 11 a.m., Colonel Harper Grange Hall, 170 Wilcox Road.
Laurens
Drama club production: ‘The Twits,’ 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. Play based on novel by Roald Dahl. For info: 607-432-2990.
Morris
Butternut Valley Alliance, 4 to 5:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: www.butternutvalleyalliance.org
Oneonta
Documentary ‘Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,’ 1:30 p.m., Yager Museum, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Play: ‘Sweat,’ 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Luncheon/Bake Sale/Craft Corner, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St.
Roxbury
‘Hatched — Life on the Farm,’ 11 a.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Interactive theater for young children. For tickets and info: roxburyartsgroup.org
Sidney
Celebrate the Season bazaar, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Sidney United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Second Saturday movie: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Edmeston
Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Parish Hall, 134 West Edmeston Road.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cobleskill
Tree of Lights ceremony, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Chapel Street. Sponsored by Helios Care.
Delhi
Documentary film: ‘Why Beauty Matters,’ 2:30 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-326-0052.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Laurens
Drama club production: ‘The Twits,’ 2 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St.. Play based on novel by Roald Dahl. For info: 607-432-2990.
Oneonta
Play: ‘Sweat,’ 2 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Salute to Veterans concert, 3 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 607-376-7485.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Delhi
Film screening/cooking demo, 5:30 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info and tickets: info@bushelcollective.org or Eventbrite.com
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
