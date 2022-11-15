Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St., Farrell Center. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
North Norwich
Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Town Garage, 6521 County Road 32. Register at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic. For info: 607-337-1673.
Oneonta
'Holiday History,' 5 to 7 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. History After Hours series season finale. For info: oneontahistory.org/events-programs/
Lecture, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring Jorge Galicia, 'Fleeing Venezuela,' SUNY Oneonta, Human Ecology Lecture Hall 132. Visitor parking south of building.
Killdeer Trio Plays for Larry Hulst, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ybmz28dv
Project Open Call reception, 4 to 6 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Martin-Mullen Gallery. For info: https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/8596196, 607-436-2445.
Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Featuring Jesse Hilson.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Stamford Central School, 1 River St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick Seminary
Takeout ham dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. For info and reservation availability: 607-432-6852.
Norwich
Exhibit opening, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. 'Identity Crisis' by Tiko El Outa. For info: www.chenangoarts.org
Flu clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Chenango County office building, 5 Court St. Call 607-337-1660 for more information and to register.
Oneonta
DOAS presentation, 7:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Featuring Rick Bunting and 'Got Cavities?' For info: www.doas.us
Screening/discussion of "The Great White Hope," 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hunt College Union's movie theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Pkwy.
Historical marker unveiling, noon, Former D&H Roundhouse, 204 Roundhouse Road. Sponsored by Otsego Now, City of Oneonta and the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Schoharie
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colonial Heritage Association, 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sidney
'Oliver,' 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School auditorium, 95 W. Main St. Tri-Town Theatre production. Tickets at Tritown.Booktix.com
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
