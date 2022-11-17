Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
‘Je t’aime, je t’aime,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. November community film pick.
Hartwick Seminary
Takeout ham dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4636 State Highway 28. For info and reservation availability: 607-432-6852.
Norwich
Exhibit opening, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. ‘Identity Crisis’ by Tiko El Outa. For info: www.chenangoarts.org
Flu clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Chenango County office building, 5 Court St. Call 607-337-1660 for more information and to register.
Oneonta
DOAS presentation, 7:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Featuring Rick Bunting and ‘Got Cavities?’ For info: www.doas.us
Screening/discussion of “The Great White Hope,” 7 to 9:30 p.m., Hunt College Union’s movie theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Pkwy.
Historical marker unveiling, noon, Former D&H Roundhouse, 204 Roundhouse Road. Sponsored by Otsego Now, City of Oneonta and the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Schoharie
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colonial Heritage Association, 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sidney
‘Oliver,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School auditorium, 95 W. Main St. Tri-Town Theatre production. Tickets at Tritown.Booktix.com
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Village Hall, 22 Main St. Use Fair Street entrance to access village hall board room. Used books in good condition will be sold at Friends of the Village Library’s 2023 winter book sale.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coope
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For ‘After the Fall Comes Love or The Shadow Society’ group exhibit. For info: www.bush
Emmons
Bake sale to benefit Xi Delta Iota, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Munson’s Building Supply, 5662 State Route 7. For info: 201-414-1684.
Milford
Community dinner, 6 p.m., Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, 7 N. Main St. Bring dish to pass and place settings.
Norwich
Holiday bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St. For info: Nancy McLean, 607-337-0731. Sponsored by Ave Maria Guild/Rosary Society
Oneonta
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oneonta Middle School, 130 East St. For info: rae.sobers@oneontacsd.org
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
The Driftwoods with Jason Wicks, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Club Night with Chris Riffle, Luke Mock and Moppy, 7:30 p.m., Club Odyssey, 80 Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Schoharie
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Colonial Heritage Association, 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sidney
‘Oliver,’ 7:30 p.m., Sidney High School auditorium, 95 W. Main St. Tri-Town Theatre production. Tickets at Tritown.Booktix.com
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Painting with Joy, 10 a.m.; Books a la carte, 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Treadwell
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St.
Unadilla
Fall ham dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen Meeting: ‘Nailed It’ cupcake decorating, 11:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., Ballroom, village hall, 22 Main St. Featuring Sheena Mason speaking on antiracism. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Tree of Lights ceremony, 2 p.m., Gazebo in Courthouse Square, Main Street. For info: 607-432-6773.
Open house with artists, 2 to 5 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: www.bushelcolle
Middleburgh
Sara Milonovich, 3 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events, 518-827-3377.
Oneonta
Bingo benefit for Super Heroes Humane Society, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. For info: 607-435-0035, fb.me/e/2vob/pww4
Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble fall concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Free.
Holiday bazaar, noon to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: 607-432-3333.
Tree of Lights ceremony, 2 p.m., Helios Care offices, 297 River Street Service Road. For info: 607-432-6773.
Schoharie
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Colonial Heritage Association, 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sidney
‘Oliver,’ 2 p.m., Sidney High School auditorium, 95 W. Main St. Tri-Town Theatre production. Tickets at Tritown.Booktix.com
Stamford
Neave Trio, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. Presented by Friends of Music of Stamford.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse at the Theatre, 6 to 8 p.m., with Kimberly Hawkey and Evan Jagels, 30 Gardiner Place. For tickets and info: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bush
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 p.m.; In Stitches Quilting Group, 1 p.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
