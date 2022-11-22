Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcolle ctive.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Thanksgiving dinner, 3 to 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Takeout only by earlier reservation. For info: 607-865-4066.
Afton
Afton Community Thanksgiving dinner, noon to 2 p.m., dine-in and delivery. United Methodist Church, 34 Spring St. For info: 607-639-2476.
Cooperstown
Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St. For info: tlbhinmanhollow@gmail.com
Oneonta
Community Thanksgiving dinner, noon to 1 p.m., The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St. Takeout and delivery by earlier reservation. For info: 607-433-0356.
Turkey Trot, 9 a.m., Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, 70 River St. For info: Hospice5k.com, 607-432-6773. Sponsored by Helios Care.
Oxford
Thanksgiving dinner, noon to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 32 Main St. Takeout and delivery by earlier reservation. For info: 607-316-3465. Sponsored by Church Women United of Oxford and St. Joseph’s Church.
Sherburne
Annual Thanksgiving dinner, American Legion Riders Post 876, 15 S. Main St., noon to 2 p.m., by free-will donation.
Sidney
Thanksgiving dinner, 1 to 4 p.m., American Legion, 22 Union St. For info: 607-563-8031.
Bainbridge
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Sponsored by Jericho Arts Council.
Cooperstown
Santa’s arrival at Christmas Cottage, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Music at the B, 8 p.m., Mopar Cams and Lara Hope and the Arktones, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Sidney
Free family movie ‘Ratatouille,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
