Bainbridge
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Sponsored by Jericho Arts Council.
Cooperstown
Santa’s arrival at Christmas Cottage, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Music at the B, 8 p.m., Mopar Cams and Lara Hope and the Arktones, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Sidney
Free family movie ‘Ratatouille,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstow
n-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coope
‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving,’ 2 to 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. ‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday’ with Iroquois scholar and storyteller Perry Ground. For info: Far
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Adorn-A-Door Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Co
operstown Art Association, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Clothing Swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel, 6 Main St.
Esperance
Decorating with Native Greenery, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5b7tb244
Oneonta
Blues Maneuver and Lara Hope and the Arktones, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Opening celebration, 4 to 7 p.m., Holiday Artist & Maker Market, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sharon Springs
Sharon Springs Shoppers Rally & Raffle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally
Sherburne
Holiday Arts and Crafts Shopping Spree, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sherburne Inn, 2 W. State St. Featuring local artists and crafters.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or hi
Free family movie ‘Ratatouille,’ 1 to 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
‘Organ Music in the Catskills,’ 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St.
Unadilla
Holiday Magic Parade, 6 p.m., from Clifton to Main to William Bauer Community Center.
Walton
Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worceste
r-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, noon to 2 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Clothing Swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St.
Laurens
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. Sponsored by LFD Auxiliary.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club round and square dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Country Express.
Schenevus
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by donation.
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. For info: 607-638-9343.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
League of Women Voters of Cooperstown Area, 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. Discussion with Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman Dave Bliss and Otsego Town Supervisor Ben Bauer.
Unadilla
