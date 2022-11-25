Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstow n-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopersto
Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m.t o 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving,’ 2 to 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. ‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday’ with Iroquois scholar and storyteller Perry Ground. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Adorn-A-Door Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Clothing Swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel, 6 Main St.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Esperance
Decorating with Native Greenery, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5b7tb244
Oneonta
Blues Maneuver and Lara Hope and the Arktones, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Opening celebration, 4 to 7 p.m., Holiday Artist & Maker Market, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sharon Springs
Sharon Springs Shoppers Rally & Raffle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally
Sherburne
Holiday Arts and Crafts Shopping Spree, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sherburne Inn, 2 W. State St. Featuring local artists and crafters.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
‘Organ Music in the Catskills,’ 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Holiday Magic Parade, 6 p.m., from Clifton to Main to William Bauer Community Center.
Walton
Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, noon to 2 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Laurens
Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. Sponsored by LFD Auxiliary.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club round and square dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Country Express.
Schenevus
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by donation.
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. For info: 607-638-9343.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Middlefield
League of Women Voters of Cooperstown Area, 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. Discussion with Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman Dave Bliss and Otsego Town Supervisor Ben Bauer.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Cooperstown
‘History of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Presentation and book signing by Pamela McColl. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
