Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstow n-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopersto

wnfoodpantry.org

Thanksgiving at the Farm, 10 a.m.t o 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving,’ 2 to 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. ‘Re-thinking Thanksgiving: A Native American Perspective on an American Holiday’ with Iroquois scholar and storyteller Perry Ground. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.

Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.

Adorn-A-Door Festival, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.

Delhi

Clothing Swap, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bushel, 6 Main St.

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Esperance

Decorating with Native Greenery, 9 a.m. to noon, Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5b7tb244

Oneonta

Blues Maneuver and Lara Hope and the Arktones, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Opening celebration, 4 to 7 p.m., Holiday Artist & Maker Market, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Sharon Springs

Sharon Springs Shoppers Rally & Raffle, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street For info: www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally

Sherburne

Holiday Arts and Crafts Shopping Spree, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sherburne Inn, 2 W. State St. Featuring local artists and crafters.

Sidney

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Stamford

‘Organ Music in the Catskills,’ 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Holiday Magic Parade, 6 p.m., from Clifton to Main to William Bauer Community Center.

Walton

Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Cooperstown

Visit Santa at his cottage, noon to 2 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.

Laurens

Holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Firehouse, 34 Main St. Sponsored by LFD Auxiliary.

Oneonta

Tri-County Dance and Social Club round and square dance, 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Country Express.

Schenevus

Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. Dine-in or takeout by donation.

Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 16 Main St. For info: 607-638-9343.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Middlefield

League of Women Voters of Cooperstown Area, 6:30 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. Discussion with Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman Dave Bliss and Otsego Town Supervisor Ben Bauer.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Cooperstown

‘History of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Presentation and book signing by Pamela McColl. For info: FenimoreArt.org

Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.

Delhi

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

