Cooperstown
‘History of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Presentation and book signing by Pamela McColl. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and open tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
The Community Calendar includes events for the public that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations.
