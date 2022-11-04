Saturday
Bainbridge
Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 3 Church St. Sponsored by New Beginnings Thrift Shop.
Cooperstown
Artists Talk, 5 to 7 p.m., starts at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St. With Luminosity/Luminous Streets exhibiting artists Daniel Buckingham and Yeon Jin Kim. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
‘Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt,’ 4 to 5:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. By Steven Hoelscher. Registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown- farmers-market.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Guilford Center
Pancake breakfast 9 to 11 a.m., Guilford Historical Society, County Route 36.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., Film “On the Road,’ Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
‘Young Frankenstein,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For info: OrpheusTheatre.org, 607-432-1800.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Pierstown
Chili Supper, 4 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Dine-in or takeout. To benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund. For info: 607-237-2930. 607-437-4656.
Pittsfield
Otsego County Fair stockholders, 1 p.m., Fire Department, 175 State Highway 80. Annual meeting to include election of five directors for the next three years and reports.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Fall leaf lantern workshop, 10 a.m.; Storytime (Masonville branch), 11 a.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. and Open Tech Hour, noon. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org
‘Sidney’s Early History: Rev. William Johnston and the History of the Johnston Settlement,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. By Terry McMaster, 6th generation direct descendant. For info: 607-237-4762.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Edible books contest, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wells Bridge
Takeout turkey supper, 3 to 6 p.m., firehouse, 116 County Road 4. Sponsored by Wells Bridge Fire Department Auxiliary.
‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,’ 7 p.m., Unatego High School. Fall musical presented by high school drama club. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.
West Laurens
Harvest dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Fire Department, 2766 State Highway 23. Roast beef dinner by donation.
Worcester
‘Exhibit This,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Comedy by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskill communityplayers
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
DCHA annual meeting, 2 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Highway 10. Program for public at 2:45 p.m. by local author and historian Samantha Misa on airplane crashes in the Catskills during WWII. For info: 607-746-3849.
Herbalist Swap Meet, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. RSVP to info@bushelcollective.org. For info: www.bushelcollective.org.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oneonta
Midstate Arms Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23.
‘Young Frankenstein,’ 3 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For info: OrpheusTheatre.org, 607-432-1800.
Otego
‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,’ 2 p.m., Unatego High School. Fall musical presented by high school drama club. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.
Worcester
‘Exhibit This,’ 2 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Comedy by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskillcommunity players
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Bainbridge
Rotary Pancake Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 3 Church St.
Conesville
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 p.m., Firehouse, State Route 990V, 4 p.m. for takeout; 4:30 p.m. for dine-in. Proceeds will benefit Conesville UM Chapel Church.
Cooperstown
Rotary Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 60 Main St.
Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Preschoolers morning program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Edmeston
Election Night turkey dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Edmeston Central School cafeteria, North Street. Sponsored by United Methodist Church to benefit community outreach needs.
Gilbertsville
Lasagna dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., New Fellowship Hall, Baptist Church, Commercial Street. Dine-in and takeout.
Grand Gorge
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, 2020 Jump Brook Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Laurens
Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1688, 11 Main St. Sponsored by Legion Auxiliary to benefit Girls State program.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Schenevus
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St. For info and advance orders: 607-638-9298. Local delivery available.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and in person Lego Club, 3:45 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. 800-733-2767.
