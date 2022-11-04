Saturday

Bainbridge

Christmas bazaar and bake sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 3 Church St. Sponsored by New Beginnings Thrift Shop.

Cooperstown

Artists Talk, 5 to 7 p.m., starts at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St. With Luminosity/Luminous Streets exhibiting artists Daniel Buckingham and Yeon Jin Kim. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org

‘Cold Wars and Hot Assignments: Traveling with Photographer Elliott Erwitt,’ 4 to 5:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. By Steven Hoelscher. Registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown- farmers-market.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Guilford Center

Pancake breakfast 9 to 11 a.m., Guilford Historical Society, County Route 36.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., Film “On the Road,’ Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

‘Young Frankenstein,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For info: OrpheusTheatre.org, 607-432-1800.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Pierstown

Chili Supper, 4 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Dine-in or takeout. To benefit Grange Hall Improvement Fund. For info: 607-237-2930. 607-437-4656.

Pittsfield

Otsego County Fair stockholders, 1 p.m., Fire Department, 175 State Highway 80. Annual meeting to include election of five directors for the next three years and reports.

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Fall leaf lantern workshop, 10 a.m.; Storytime (Masonville branch), 11 a.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. and Open Tech Hour, noon. For info: 607-563-1200.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org

‘Sidney’s Early History: Rev. William Johnston and the History of the Johnston Settlement,’ 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. By Terry McMaster, 6th generation direct descendant. For info: 607-237-4762.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Edible books contest, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Wells Bridge

Takeout turkey supper, 3 to 6 p.m., firehouse, 116 County Road 4. Sponsored by Wells Bridge Fire Department Auxiliary.

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,’ 7 p.m., Unatego High School. Fall musical presented by high school drama club. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.

West Laurens

Harvest dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Fire Department, 2766 State Highway 23. Roast beef dinner by donation.

Worcester

‘Exhibit This,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Comedy by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskill communityplayers

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Delhi

DCHA annual meeting, 2 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Highway 10. Program for public at 2:45 p.m. by local author and historian Samantha Misa on airplane crashes in the Catskills during WWII. For info: 607-746-3849.

Herbalist Swap Meet, 3 to 5 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. RSVP to info@bushelcollective.org. For info: www.bushelcollective.org.

Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.

Laurens

Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.

Oneonta

Midstate Arms Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23.

‘Young Frankenstein,’ 3 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For info: OrpheusTheatre.org, 607-432-1800.

Otego

‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,’ 2 p.m., Unatego High School. Fall musical presented by high school drama club. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens.

Worcester

‘Exhibit This,’ 2 p.m., Wieting Theatre, 168 Main St. Comedy by Catskill Community Players. For tickets and info: Eventbrite, catskillplayers.org, www.facebook.com/catskillcommunity players

Monday

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Bainbridge

Rotary Pancake Day, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 3 Church St.

Conesville

Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 p.m., Firehouse, State Route 990V, 4 p.m. for takeout; 4:30 p.m. for dine-in. Proceeds will benefit Conesville UM Chapel Church.

Cooperstown

Rotary Pancake Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 60 Main St.

Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.

Preschoolers morning program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.

Delhi

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.

Edmeston

Election Night turkey dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Edmeston Central School cafeteria, North Street. Sponsored by United Methodist Church to benefit community outreach needs.

Gilbertsville

Lasagna dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m., New Fellowship Hall, Baptist Church, Commercial Street. Dine-in and takeout.

Grand Gorge

Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northern Catskills Occupational Center, 2020 Jump Brook Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org

Laurens

Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 1688, 11 Main St. Sponsored by Legion Auxiliary to benefit Girls State program.

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Schenevus

Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St. For info and advance orders: 607-638-9298. Local delivery available.

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and in person Lego Club, 3:45 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. 800-733-2767.

Tags

Trending Video