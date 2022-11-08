Andes
Ramona’s Den Reading Series with Jeanette Bronée, 5 to 7 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Celebrating ‘The Self-Care Mindset: Rethinking How We Change and Grow, Harness Well-Being and Reclaim Work-Life Quality.’
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971, 607-432-3319.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oneonta Job Corps, 21 Homer Folks Ave.. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Drive. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Roast beef dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. Veterans, $5; all others, $15. Reservations requested by Friday, Nov. 4. Call 607-432-1312.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Schoharie
Women Leading Business Speaker Series, 6 to 7 p.m., 287 Main St. Sponsored by Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p88r5hd
Sherburne
Chenango Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center. Meeting, program, award presentation. For info: 607-372-1242.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m. and Teen Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Introduction to needle felting, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
‘Fire of Love’ Glimmerglass Film Days, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., National Baseball Hall of Fame. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Davenport
Veterans Day celebration, 2 p.m., Charlotte Valley Central School, 15611 State Route 23. RSVP: 607-278-5511.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Veterans Day celebration, 9 a.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. RSVP: 607-432-2050, ext. 1220.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
International Market, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., cafeteria, Oneonta High School, 130 East St. Sponsored by OMS/OHS World Languages Department.
‘Misery’, 8 p.m., Production Center at Foothills, 24 Market St. Encore performance. Visit www.biggersreamsproductions.org for tickets or purchase them at the door.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Play ‘Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Schoharie
Harvest dinner and concert, 5 p.m., Schoharie Reformed Church, 258 Main St. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com or 518-295-7192. Sponsored by Schoharie County Historical Society.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press. Season closer on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: brighthillpress.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cobleskill
Landis Arboretum Day at Grapevine Farms, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grapevine Farms, 2373 State Route 7.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Gilbertsville
‘Joyful Traditions’ Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave.
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1 6 p.m., Fire House, 24501 State Route 97. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Play ‘Sweat,” 7:30 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. For info: 607-436-3456.
Oxford
Veterans Day Service, 11 a.m. to noon; Gary Jennings, 7 to 10 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave.
Sidney
Celebrate the Season bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sidney United Methodist Church, 12 Liberty St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
