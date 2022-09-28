Saturday
Bainbridge
Chicken barbecue, 10:30 a.m., Family Dollar, 44 N. Main St. Chicken by Wilson. Sponsored by Slater-Silvernail Post 806 of the American Legion.
‘Memories of Patsy Cline,’ 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: jerichoarts.com. For reservations: 607-288-3883.
Bovina
Eli Paperboy Reed, 6:30 p.m., Chico’s Barn, 124 Bob Hall Road. For info: eventbrite.com/e/eli-paperboy-reed-live-at-chicos-barn-saturday-october1-tickets-403426799417
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Donation Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm. Shoppers are asked to bring bags to carry their items.
Fall Into Clay, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St. Open house, sale, music and light refreshments. For info: 607-547-9777.
Blacksmith Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: www.FarmersMseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hartwick
Clean Sweep event, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall, 103 Town Drive. For info: 607-547-8070, bmarkusen @hartwickny.gov
Hobart
‘Zero Waste or Pretty Darn Close,’ 10 a.m. to noon., Hobart United Methodist Church, 204 Maple Ave. at Pearl Street. Sponsored by Hobart Rotary.
Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m., 631 Main St. For MURAL art exhibit featuring Robert Buckwalter.
Margaretville
Exhibit opening for Hedi Kyle and Patrice Lorenz, 3 to 6 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. On display through Oct. 23. For info: 347-443-2510.
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Hanzolo. Must be 21 and older. For info and tickets: www.thecoopers townbluesexpress.com, 607-353-8030.
Oneonta
OHS Alumni Association Weekend, 8:15 to 10:30 a.m., veterans breakfast, American Legion; noon, induction ceremony, lunch, football game, OHS; 3 p.m., music at Foothills. For info: www.oneonta highalumni.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego Democrats annual dinner, 5 p.m., Morris Conference Center, SUNY oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: otsegodemocrats.com.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Scott Cook with Pamela Mae, 7:30 p.m., 6 on the Square and streamed live. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Richfield Springs
Fall Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 584 Cullen Road, Richfield Springs. To benefit Church of Christ Uniting.
Sherburne
Electric Vehicle Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info and to register: https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=3056
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Treadwell
Drive-thru takeout turkey dinner, 4 p.m., United Methodist Church, 68 Church St. By donation.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Music on the Delaware, 7:30 p.m., featuring Low Lily, Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, and live streamed at www.musiconthe delaware.org
Movies by Moonlight: ‘The Princess Bride,’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Music workshop with Low Lilly, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Blacksmith Weekend, 10 to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info: www.FarmersMseum.org
American String Quartet, 4 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. For info and tickets: www.cooperstownmusicfest.org, 800-316-8559, option 1. end, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,
Franklin
Staged reading of play by Kyle Bass, 3 p.m., Franklin State Company, 25 Institute St. For info: franklinstagecompany.org
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Middleburgh
Concert with Friction Farm, 3 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and $18 tickets: visit store or www.whitmanbooks.com/events
Middlefield
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old District No. 1 Schoolhouse, County Highway 35. Sponsored by Middlefield Historical Association. Seasonal product vendors, quilts, children’s activities, tarot card readings, music, food, Lucky Draw auction.
Oneonta
Tins Horn and Calico, Anti-Rent Movement Rally songs, 6:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza. Free.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Laurens Historical Society, 7 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 County Highway 11. Oneonta Fair video to be shown. For info: 607-293-7356.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
DeLancey
The Plight of Orphans in Ukraine, 7 p.m.,talk by Rev. Dr. Robert Gamble, United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Route 2. Hosted by Central Delaware Trinity Covenant.
Delhi
Illustrated talk, Fire Towers: History, Lore & Restoration, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.
Deposit
Free rabies clinic, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., DPW Garage, 1 Village St. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
