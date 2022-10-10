Tuesday
Cooperstown
Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Opening reception: ‘Town and Gown,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971, 607-432-3319.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. ‘Son of Frankenstein.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservations, leave message at 607-432-1312.
Document shredding service, 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James’ Place. Wear mask, stay in vehicle. Assistance on-site. For info: 607-436-9974.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post 259, 279 Chestnut St.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sherburne
Chenango Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. Business meeting and program by Michael DeWispelaere on ‘eBird Basics.’
Sidney
Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Trackside Diner, 88 Main St.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Season’s Bounty, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
