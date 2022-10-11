Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971, 607-432-3319.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. ‘Son of Frankenstein.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservations, leave message at 607-432-1312.
Document shredding service, 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Manor, 9 St. James’ Place. Wear mask, stay in vehicle. Assistance on-site. For info: 607-436-9974.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post 259, 279 Chestnut St.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sherburne
Chenango Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. Business meeting and program by Michael DeWispelaere on ‘eBird Basics.’
Sidney
Coffee with Sheriff, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Trackside Diner, 88 Main St.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Season’s Bounty, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Rummage Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 13 West St. Fill a bag Friday. No donations accepted.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Author talk: ‘Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights,’ by SUNY Distinguished Professor Dr. Gretchen Sorin, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Great Room, Lee Hall, 108 Ravine Parkway.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Reading, book signing, 6:30 p.m., Roots Brewing, Main Street. Featuring Tessa Yang’s ‘The Runaway Restaurant.’
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Social time followed at 7 p.m. by meeting and program on redwork by Kim Cronin.
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info and to volunteer: world oflearning@live.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus -life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Live on Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring ‘The Five Sylvias.’ For info: Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, 607-829-5055.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
