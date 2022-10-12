Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Edmeston
Rummage Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 13 West St.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Author talk, ‘Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights,’ by SUNY Distinguished Professor Dr. Gretchen Sorin, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Great Room, Lee Hall, 108 Ravine Parkway.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Reading and book signing, 6:30 p.m., Roots Brewing, Main Street. Featuring Tessa Yang’s ‘The Runaway Restaurant.’
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Social time followed at 7 p.m. by meeting and program on redwork by Kim Cronin.
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info and to volunteer: world oflearning@live.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus -life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Live on Zoom and Facebook Live. Featuring ‘The Five Sylvias.’ For info: Bright Hill Press and Literary Center, 607-829-5055.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Bainbridge
Flu shot clinic, 3 to 8 p.m., Town Hall, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-423-2167. Sponsored by the American Legion Slater-Silvernail Post No. 806.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Rummage bag sale, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 13 West St.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Oxford
Harvest Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-9495, 607-843-8166, Oxford107@frontier.com
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 101 North St. For info: 607-865-6064.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
