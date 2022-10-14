Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Lecture and demo with sculpture artist Jonathan Kirk, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: fenimoreart museum.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For ‘Northern Exposure: The Artists Behind Black Ball Projects.’ For info: bushelcollec tive.org
Earlville
Closing reception, 1 to 3 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For exhibit ‘Living in Limbo: Portraits from the Border’ by Bill McLaughlin.
Esperance
Soup & Stroll, 1 to 3 p.m., Esperance Museum, 123 Church St. Register for free ticket at: https://SoupandStroll.eventbrite.com
Hamden
Harvest Dinner, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 35806 State Route 10.
Howes Cave
Early Technology Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: info@iroquoismuseum.org
New Berlin
Jules Olitski: Late Works exhibit opening, 4 to 6 p.m., Sam & Adele Golden Gallery at Golden Artist Colors, 188 Bell Road.
North Franklin
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Aldrich Baptist Church, 2770 State Route 28.
Oneonta
Downtown Oneonta walking tour, 3 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. By donation. No reservation required. For info: 607-432-0960.
Halloween rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For info: 607-432-4286.
The Revolutionaries, 7 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: catskillsymphonyorchestra.org
Trae Sheehan, 7:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10 cover.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Painting with Joy, 10 a.m. and Books a la Carte, 10:30 am. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
West Kortright
The Argus Quartet, 7 to 9 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
Walton
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, First United Methodist Church, 101 North St. For info: 607-865-6064.
Teen meeting: Frankentoys, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Andes
Reading, 3 to 5 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. Featuring Lucy Sante, author of ‘Nineteen Reservoirs.’ For info: 347-262-4187. RSVP required by texting yes and one’s name to number provided or emailing yes and one’s name to biz@diamondhollowbooks.com.
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast, bake sale, 50/50 raffle, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. To benefit the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series: NYS’s Energy Plan, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. Co-hosted by Friends of the Village Library and Otsego 2000.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. Takeouts available by calling 315-855-4466.
Middleburgh
Trae Sheehan, 3 p.m., W. Whitman Books, 304 Main St. For info and tickets: www.wwhitman books.com/events.
Oneonta
Halloween rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road.
Schoharie
Get Out the Vote, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wayward Lane Brewery, 255 Ward Lane. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee. Community canvassing, 11 a.m.; postcard writing, 2 p.m.; chicken barbecue, 3 to 5 p.m. For info: www.schohariedemocrats.org/calendar
Sidney
SSADD 5k/10k walk/run, 1 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 W. Main St. For info: jyurka@sidneycsd.org
Stamford
Jordan Bak on viola & Ji Yung Lee on piano, 3 to 5 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. For info and reservations: FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org, 518-918-8003.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. Featuring Emily Hutchinson and Friends. For info: www.musiconthe delaware.org
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53587 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 p.m.; In-Stiches quilting group, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
CANO Writer’s Salon, 7:30 p.m., 11 Ford Ave. Featuring visual artist Michael Price. For info: canoneonta.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book & Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
NYS Defensive Driver Course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.