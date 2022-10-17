Tuesday
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
CANO Writer’s Salon, 7:30 p.m., 11 Ford Ave. Featuring visual artist Michael Price. For info: canoneonta.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book & Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
NYS Defensive Driver Course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
The Man Behind the Grange, 6 p.m., Pierstown Grane, 137 Weddpersoon Hollow Road.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hancock
Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., McDonald’s, 86 W. Main St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. Dumond and his team.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Mills in the Butternut Valley, Part 2, 7 p.m., Firehouse and on Zoom, 117 Main St. Second in four-part audiovisual series sponsored by Butternut Valley Alliance and Morris Historical Society. View Part 1 at butternutvalleyalliance.org For info: 607-643-2992.
Norwich
Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. ‘One Body Too Many.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off sale day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Susquehanna ADK, 6 p.m., Elm Park UM Church, 401 Chestnut St. Dinner, meeting, program. Bring dish, beverage, table service. For info: susqadk.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Roxbury Arts Grant information session, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.