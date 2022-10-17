Wednesday

Cooperstown

Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

The Man Behind the Grange, 6 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.

Delhi

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Hancock

Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., McDonald’s, 86 W. Main St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. Dumond and his team.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Morris

Mills in the Butternut Valley, Part 2, 7 p.m., Firehouse and on Zoom, 117 Main St. Second in four-part audiovisual series sponsored by Butternut Valley Alliance and Morris Historical Society. View Part 1 at butternutvalleyalliance.org For info: 607-643-2992.

Norwich

Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. ‘One Body Too Many.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off sale day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Susquehanna ADK, 6 p.m., Elm Park UM Church, 401 Chestnut St. Dinner, meeting, program. Bring dish, beverage, table service. For info: susqadk.org

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.

Walton

Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Roxbury Arts Grant information session, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Thursday

Andes

Reading by Anne Elizabeth Moore and music by Glockabelle, 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. For info and RSVP: 347-262-4187.

Cooperstown

Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Laurens

Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For families in need of a helping hand.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.

Oneonta

Film: ‘WindShipped,’ 6:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Hodgdon IRC Lecture Hall 3. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

History After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Featuring ‘Haunted History’ ghost stories and unsolved mysteries, fudge making, arts and crafts. For info: 607-432-0960.

Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Southside Sanitorium — Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3asxjkz5

Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. By donation. For info: 607-431-8543.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Sidney

Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 5 to 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistorical societyny.org

Walton

Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

