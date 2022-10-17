Wednesday
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
The Man Behind the Grange, 6 p.m., Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hancock
Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., McDonald’s, 86 W. Main St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. Dumond and his team.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Mills in the Butternut Valley, Part 2, 7 p.m., Firehouse and on Zoom, 117 Main St. Second in four-part audiovisual series sponsored by Butternut Valley Alliance and Morris Historical Society. View Part 1 at butternutvalleyalliance.org For info: 607-643-2992.
Norwich
Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. ‘One Body Too Many.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 1/2 off sale day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Susquehanna ADK, 6 p.m., Elm Park UM Church, 401 Chestnut St. Dinner, meeting, program. Bring dish, beverage, table service. For info: susqadk.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Roxbury Arts Grant information session, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Andes
Reading by Anne Elizabeth Moore and music by Glockabelle, 6:30 p.m., Diamond Hollow Books, 72 Main St. For info and RSVP: 347-262-4187.
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For families in need of a helping hand.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Film: ‘WindShipped,’ 6:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Hodgdon IRC Lecture Hall 3. For info: glimmerglassfilmdays.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
History After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. Featuring ‘Haunted History’ ghost stories and unsolved mysteries, fudge making, arts and crafts. For info: 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Southside Sanitorium — Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3asxjkz5
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. By donation. For info: 607-431-8543.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 5 to 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistorical societyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
