Friday
Cooperstown
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, every half-hour from 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Laurens
Roast pork dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Takeouts available.
Middlefield
Shock-Tober Film Festival, 5 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang. Bonfire, food, beverages, raffle. For info: www.ommegang.com/events/shock-tober-film-festival, www.film-coop.com
Oneonta
Anniversary dinner, Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, 5:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: 607-746-7396.
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: bigger dreamsproductions.org
Southside Sanitorium — haunted house, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3asxjkz5
Sidney
Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Pumpkin Party, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 170 Main St. For elementary students in Unadilla, Sidney, Otego areas. Sponsored by Sidney Area Leadership Team of Ecumenical Disciples.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Moonshine Falls bluegrass, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. For info: www.jerichoarts.com, reservations: 607-288-3882.
Cooperstown
Artist meet-and-greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80. With Mary Michael Shelley. Included with admission. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Fall garden cleanup, 1 to 4 p.m., Brookwood Point Conservation Area, 6000 State Route 80. For info: 607-547-2236, OtsegoLandTrust.org
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. For tickets: Eventbrite.com. For info: farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhiedu Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association’s Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Register: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Esperance
Fall Foliage and Tree Identification Workshop, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2yr4fuks
Fleischmanns
Evening with Justin Kolb, 6:30 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For tickets and information: https://tinyurl.com/yc7afe4x.
Norwich
Meet-and-Greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Republican Headquarters, 6 E. Main St. With Marc Molinaro, candidate for 19th Congressional District seat. Sponsored by Chenango Republican County Committee.
Oneonta
Classical Guitar Festival, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: bigger dreamsproductions.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Postcard exhibit benefit, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Southside Sanitorium — haunted house, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Adeem the Artist, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: visit roxburyartsgroup.org, call 607-326-7908 or email programs@roxbury artsgroup.org
Sidney
Cookie decorating, 1 to 3 p.m.; comedy night, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsid ney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Cemetery Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Civil War monument, Memorial Drive. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Jericho Arts Council Photography Show Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony, 1 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Luck of the Draw fundraiser drawing, 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Book discussion, 11 a.m. to noon, The Lost Bookshop at Bushel, 106 Main St. Featuring ‘Gathering Moss’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer. For info and to register: https://thelost bookshop.com/events
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Jefferson
Schoharie County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Mill Pond Inn Carriage House, 102 Main St. Fall membership meeting. For info: 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org
Oneonta
Bingo for Black Cat Awareness Month, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. Fundraiser for Super Heroes Humane Society. For info: 607-435-0035.
Classical Guitar Festival, 10 a.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest
‘Misery,’ by William Goldman, 2 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.. Ages 18 and over.
Sidney
Catskill Puppet Theater, ‘The Villain’s Moustache,’ 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Mills Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring George Takei, author of ‘They Called Us Enemy.’ For info: https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/8195014
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
