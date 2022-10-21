Saturday

Bainbridge

Moonshine Falls bluegrass, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com, reservations: 607-288-3882.

Cooperstown

Artist meet-and-greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80. With Mary Michael Shelley. For info: FenimoreArt.org

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Fall garden cleanup, 1 to 4 p.m., Brookwood Point Conservation Area, 6000 State Route 80. For info: 607-547-2236.

Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For tickets: Eventbrite.com

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-746-2155.

Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association’s Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Register: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.

Esperance

Fall Foliage/ Tree Identification, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2yr4fuks

Fleischmanns

Evening with Justin Kolb, 6:30 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For tickets and information: https://tinyurl.com/yc7afe4x

Norwich

Meet-and-Greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Republican Headquarters, 6 E. Main St. With Marc Molinaro, candidate for 19th Congressional District seat.

Oneonta

Classical Guitar Festival, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.

Postcard exhibit benefit, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org

Southside Sanitorium — haunted house, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

Roxbury

Adeem the Artist, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, l 607-326-7908 or email programs@roxburyartsgroup.org

Sidney

Cookie decorating, 1 to 3 p.m.; comedy night, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.

Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Cemetery Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Civil War monument, Memorial Drive. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Bainbridge

Photography Show Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony, 1 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com.

Cooperstown

Luck of the Draw fundraiser drawing, 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.

Delhi

Book discussion, 11 a.m. to noon, The Lost Bookshop at Bushel, 106 Main St. Featuring ‘Gathering Moss’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer. For info and to register: https://thelostbookshop.com/events

Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Jefferson

Schoharie County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Mill Pond Inn Carriage House, 102 Main St. Fall membership meeting. For info: 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org

Oneonta

Black Cat Bingo, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. Fundraiser for Super Heroes Humane Society. For info: 607-435-0035.

Classical Guitar Festival, 10 a.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest

‘Misery,’ by William Goldman, 2 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org.

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St..

Sidney

Catskill Puppet Theater, ‘The Villain’s Moustache,’ 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.

Monday

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Mills Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring George Takei, author of ‘They Called Us Enemy.’ For info: https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/8195014

Sidney

Programs, Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Tuesday

Delhi

Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.

Sidney

Programs, Library, 8 River St. Story time, 10 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Haunted Halloween Walk, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org

Unadilla

Railroad program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., with historian/author Jim Loudon, 156 Main St. Sponsored by Unadilla Historical Association.

Walton

Film, 6:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. ‘All the Lonely People,’ social-impact film examining epidemic of loneliness. Sponsored by Del. Co. OFA.

Programs, NYS Defensive Driver Course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

