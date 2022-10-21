Saturday
Bainbridge
Moonshine Falls bluegrass, 7 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com, reservations: 607-288-3882.
Cooperstown
Artist meet-and-greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80. With Mary Michael Shelley. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fall garden cleanup, 1 to 4 p.m., Brookwood Point Conservation Area, 6000 State Route 80. For info: 607-547-2236.
Things That Go Bump in the Night Ghost tours, 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For tickets: Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association’s Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Register: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Esperance
Fall Foliage/ Tree Identification, 2 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2yr4fuks
Fleischmanns
Evening with Justin Kolb, 6:30 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For tickets and information: https://tinyurl.com/yc7afe4x
Norwich
Meet-and-Greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Republican Headquarters, 6 E. Main St. With Marc Molinaro, candidate for 19th Congressional District seat.
Oneonta
Classical Guitar Festival, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St.
Postcard exhibit benefit, 7 to 9 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Southside Sanitorium — haunted house, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Adeem the Artist, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, l 607-326-7908 or email programs@roxburyartsgroup.org
Sidney
Cookie decorating, 1 to 3 p.m.; comedy night, 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Friends of the Library Grand Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Cemetery Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, Civil War monument, Memorial Drive. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Photography Show Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony, 1 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info: www.jerichoarts.com.
Cooperstown
Luck of the Draw fundraiser drawing, 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St.
Delhi
Book discussion, 11 a.m. to noon, The Lost Bookshop at Bushel, 106 Main St. Featuring ‘Gathering Moss’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer. For info and to register: https://thelostbookshop.com/events
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Jefferson
Schoharie County Historical Society, 2 p.m., Mill Pond Inn Carriage House, 102 Main St. Fall membership meeting. For info: 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org
Oneonta
Black Cat Bingo, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. Fundraiser for Super Heroes Humane Society. For info: 607-435-0035.
Classical Guitar Festival, 10 a.m., SUNY Oneonta. For info: https://cgssuny.org/fallfest
‘Misery,’ by William Goldman, 2 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St..
Sidney
Catskill Puppet Theater, ‘The Villain’s Moustache,’ 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Mills Distinguished Lecture, 7 p.m., Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring George Takei, author of ‘They Called Us Enemy.’ For info: https://connect.oneonta.edu/event/8195014
Sidney
Programs, Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Programs, Library, 8 River St. Story time, 10 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Haunted Halloween Walk, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Unadilla
Railroad program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., with historian/author Jim Loudon, 156 Main St. Sponsored by Unadilla Historical Association.
Walton
Film, 6:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. ‘All the Lonely People,’ social-impact film examining epidemic of loneliness. Sponsored by Del. Co. OFA.
Programs, NYS Defensive Driver Course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.