Tuesday
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Community pumpkin carving, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p83vfbd
Sidney
Programs, Library, 8 River St. Story time, 10 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; in-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Haunted Halloween Walk, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Railroad program, 7 to 8:30 p.m., with historian/author Jim Loudon, 156 Main St. Sponsored by Unadilla Historical Association.
Walton
Film, 6:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. ‘All the Lonely People,’ social-impact film examining epidemic of loneliness. Sponsored by Del. Co. OFA.
Programs, NYS Defensive Driver Course, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark Tours, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Tickets: Eventbrite.com, for info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971, 607-432-3319.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Delaware Academy, 2 Sheldon Drive. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
‘Ticks or Treat: Deer and Tick-borne diseases in the Northeast,’ 6 p.m., Methodist Church. Sponsored by Fly Creek Area Historical Society.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Free Halloween movie with popcorn, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. Featuring ‘The Wolf Man.’ Sponsored by Chenango Arts Council.
Oneonta
‘Body Dowsing: The search for unmarked graves,’ 6 to 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. With Susan Murray-Miller, local author and spiritual communicator. Register on Eventbrite at http://hmlomeonta.eventbrite.com
Meatloaf dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservations leave message at 607-432-1312.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.
Walton
Book Club, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
