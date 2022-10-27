Friday
Binghamton
Justice and Unity for Southern Tier Rally, 10 a.m., 92 Court St.
Cherry Valley
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m., CV-Springfield High School, 597 County Route 54. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Live benefit auction for Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 5:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: 607-432-0960, oneontahistory.org
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
‘War Crime Accountability and Conflict in Ukraine,’ 3:30 p.m., Hartwick College. Presentation by professor and Lt. Col. Geoffrey Corn, ‘83, in Shineman Chapel House. For info: 607-431-4887.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to noon, Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Meet the Artist, noon to 2 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Featuring Regina B. Quinn and her ‘Radiant Edges’ exhibit.
Sleepy Hollow Trick-or-Treat, 1 to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children 12 and younger. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association’s Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Register: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Poetry reading and dance performance, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info and tickets: www.bushelcollective.org/events
Esperance
Annual Halloween Owl Prowl, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5acht89w
Hyde Park
Pop-up pet adoption event with SQSPCA, noon to 3 p.m., Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-400-1001.
Norwich
Candidate meet-and-greet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Republican headquarters, 6 E. Main St. With Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, candidate for 51st State Senate District.
Oneonta
Bicycle and Sewing Machine collection for Pedals for Progress, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: bigger dreamsproductions.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pumpkin Glow, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Park. Refreshments and jack-o-lantern lit stroll through Huntington Park sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For info: hmloneonta.org
Shift NY Holistic & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mediums Message Gallery, 7 to 9 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: shiftnew york.com
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragon.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Annual Bartenders Ball, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $10 at the door. Costume contest.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Halloween costume party, 7 to 10 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Prizes for most original, scariest, funniest. Specialty drinks, music. Must be 21 and older. For info: 607-843-8166, www.oxfordlegion.com
Schuyler Lake
Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schuyler Lake Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22. Clothing, books, household goods, Christmas items and more. Ice cream sundaes available while you shop. To benefit Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church.
Sherburne
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., S-E Central School bus garage, 13 School St. For dogs, cats, ferrets. For info: www.co.chenango.ny.us, 607-337-1673. To register: http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Stamford
Reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Community Photo Show opening, Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Music workshop with Acoustic Eidelon, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Acoustic Eidelon, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre and livestreamed. For info and tickets: www.music onthedelware.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Reading and book signing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. With Thomas R. Clark, author of ‘Bela’s Boys’ and ‘Fireflies and Apple Pie’ from
‘The God Provides.’ For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Get-out-the-vote event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tufano Gallery, 548 E. Main St. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee. For info: info@schohariedemocrats.org
Cooperstown
Pumpkin Glow, 6 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Edmeston
‘History of American Funeral Directing,’ 1:30 p.m., Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Presentation by Gordon Terry.
Hartwick
Trunktoberfest, 2 to 4 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80.
Laurens
Chinese auction and 50/50, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Temple, 7 Brook St. To benefit Eastern Star.
Oneonta
‘Misery,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets and info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Shift NY Holistic & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: shiftnew york.com
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St. History of C.H. Graham Hose Company from inception to present. For info: 607-638-9343.
Monday
Andes
Halloween party, 5 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Treat-or-treating in Andes, 5 to 7 p.m.
Cooperstown
Halloween Parade, 5 p.m., Village Hall lawn, 22 Main St. Parade will end at Chamber of Commerce on Chestnut Street for cider and candy.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Trick-or-treating on Main Street, 3:30 p.m.; Halloween parade, 6 p.m. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Otego
Halloween curfew, 9 p.m., village streets. Curfew from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for anyone younger than 18.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richfield Springs High School, 93 E. Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
