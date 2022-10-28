Saturday
Burlington Flats
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to noon, Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Meet the Artist, noon to 2 p.m., CAA, 22 Main St. Featuring Regina B. Quinn and her ‘Radiant Edges’ exhibit.
Sleepy Hollow Trick-or-Treat, 1 to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For children 12 and younger. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Twilight Lantern Tours, 5 and 6 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association’s Frisbee House, 46549 State Route 10. Register: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Poetry book reading and dance performance, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info and tickets: www.bushel collective.org/events
Esperance
Annual Halloween Owl Prowl, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/5acht89w
Hyde Park
Pop-up pet adoption event with SQSPCA, noon to 3 p.m., Montezuma Winery, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-400-1001.
Norwich
Candidate meet-and-greet, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Republican headquarters, 6 E. Main St. With Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, candidate for 51st State Senate District.
Oneonta
Pedals for Progress, bicylcle and sewing machine collection, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘Misery,’ 8 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreams productions.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Pumpkin Glow, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Park. Refreshments and jack-o-lantern lit stroll through Huntington Park sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. For info: hmloneonta.org
Shift NY Holistic & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mediums Message Gallery, 7 to 9 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: shiftnewyork.com
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragon.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Annual Bartenders Ball, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. $10 at the door. Costume contest.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Halloween costume party, 7 to 10 p.m., Fort Hill American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166, www.oxfordlegion.com
Schuyler Lake
Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schuyler Lake Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22. To benefit Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church.
Sherburne
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., S-E Central School bus garage, 13 School St. For info: www.co.chenango.ny.us, 607-337-1673. To register: http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Stamford
Reception, 3 to 5 p.m., Community Photo Show opening, Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Music workshop with Acoustic Eidelon, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Acoustic Eidelon, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre and livestreamed. For info and tickets: www.musiconthedelware.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Reading and book signing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main St. With Thomas R. Clark, author of ‘Bela’s Boys’ and ‘Fireflies and Apple Pie’ from
‘The God Provides.’ For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cobleskill
Get-out-the-vote event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tufano Gallery, 548 E. Main St. Sponsored by Schoharie County Democratic Committee. For info: info@schohariedemocrats.org
Cooperstown
Pumpkin Glow, 6 to 7 p.m., CAA, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777, coopers townart.com
Delhi
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Edmeston
‘History of American Funeral Directing,’ 1:30 p.m., Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Presentation by Gordon Terry.
Hartwick
Trunktoberfest, 2 to 4 p.m., Connect Church, state Highway 80.
Laurens
Chinese auction and 50/50, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Temple, 7 Brook St. To benefit Eastern Star.
Oneonta
‘Misery,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Tickets: biggerdreamspro ductions.org
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Shift NY Holistic & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: shiftnewyork.com
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 2752, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St. History of C.H. Graham Hose Company from inception to present. For info: 607-638-9343.
Monday
Andes
Halloween party, 5 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333.
Treat-or-treating in Andes, 5 to 7 p.m.
Cooperstown
Halloween Parade, 5 p.m., Village Hall lawn, 22 Main St. Parade will end at Chamber of Commerce on Chestnut Street for cider and candy.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Comm. Ctr., 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Trick-or-treating on Main Street, 3:30 p.m.; Halloween parade, 6 p.m. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Southside Sanitorium Haunted House, 5 to 10 p.m., Southside Mall. For info: www.luncheonsdragons.com
Otego
Halloween curfew, 9 p.m., village streets. Curfew from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for anyone younger than 18.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Richfield Springs High School, 93 E. Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open tech hours, 1 to 3 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Tuesday
Cooperstown
Mix and Mingle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. With the Angel Network of Cooperstown. For info: cooperstownangel@gmail.com
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
