Tuesday
DeLancey
The Plight of Orphans in Ukraine, 7 p.m., talk by Rev. Dr. Robert Gamble, United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Route 2. Hosted by Central Delaware Trinity Covenant.
Delhi
Illustrated talk, Fire Towers: History, Lore & Restoration, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.
Deposit
Free rabies clinic, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m., DPW Garage, 1 Village St. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cobleskill
Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tufano Gallery, 548 E. Main St. With District 21 U.S. Congressional candidate Matt Castelli. For info: schohariedemocrats.org.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Monkeypox first dose vaccine clinic, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200. To register: www.delawarecountypublic health.com
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 5 River St. For info: 607-547-4230.
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St.
Walton
Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., T.A’s Place, 249 Delaware St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond and members of his team.
Season’s Bounty series, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.