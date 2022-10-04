Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cobleskill
Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tufano Gallery, 548 E. Main St. With District 21 U.S. Congressional candidate Matt Castelli. For info: schohariedemo crats.org.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Monkeypox first dose vaccine clinic, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200. Register at www.delawarecounty public health.com
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 5 River St. For info: 607-547-4230.
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St.
Walton
Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., T.A’s Place, 249 Delaware St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond and members of his team.
Season’s Bounty series, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Ctr, County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learing, 167 Youngs Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ 4cww5jth.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
