Wednesday

Afton

Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.

Cobleskill

Meet-and-Greet, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tufano Gallery, 548 E. Main St. With District 21 U.S. Congressional candidate Matt Castelli. For info: schohariedemo crats.org.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Delhi

Monkeypox first dose vaccine clinic, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200. Register at www.delawarecounty public health.com

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/

Otego

Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 5 River St. For info: 607-547-4230.

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St.

Walton

Coffee with Sheriff’s Office, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., T.A’s Place, 249 Delaware St. With Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond and members of his team.

Season’s Bounty series, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Thursday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org

Delhi

Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Franklin

Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Ctr, County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Morris

Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learing, 167 Youngs Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ 4cww5jth.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.

Richfield Springs

Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

