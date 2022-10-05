Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Franklin
Community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Ctr, County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Thursday Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learing, 167 Youngs Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/ 4cww5jth.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Community Free Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Community Table. Open to everyone regardless of age or religious affiliation.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cherry Valley
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St.
Cooperstown
‘Get the Kids Out’ activity, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Forest of Dozen Dads, 325 Blacks Road. For info and registration: ooocainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-wetland-explora tion/, education@occainfo.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Gilbertsville
Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2780, albud@citilink.net
Porch music, 6 p.m., Empire House. For info and reservations: 607-783-2589.
Greene
'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' opens, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Norwich
Art exhibit opening, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. Works inspired by Day of the Dead by Sarah Jean Youngs.
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. RSVP: 607-432-0494. Open to all.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Playing With Percussion, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: worldoflearning@live.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Sten & Maria Z Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Fine Arts building, music room 201. For info and tickets: oneontaconcertassociation.org
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Nick Dittmeier & Sawdusters with opener Daphne Parker Powell. $10 cover.
Sidney
PG13 Movie ‘Asteroid,’ 8 p.m., Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St. By donation.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Methodist Church basement.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
