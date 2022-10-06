Friday
Cherry Valley
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St.
Cooperstown
‘Get the Kids Out’ activity, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Forest of Dozen Dads, 325 Blacks Road. For info and registration: ooocainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-wetland-explora tion/, education@occainfo.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Gilbertsville
Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2780, albud@citilink.net
Porch music, 6 p.m., Empire House. For info and reservations: 607-783-2589.
Greene
‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ opens, 7:30 p.m., Chenango River Theatre, 991 State Highway 12. For info and tickets: www.chenangorivertheatre.org
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Norwich
Art exhibit opening, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. Works inspired by Day of the Dead by Sarah Jean Youngs.
Oneonta
Baked ziti dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For reservations: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. 1/2 off everything. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Playing With Percussion, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: worldoflearning@live.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Sten & Maria Z Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Fine Arts building, music room 201. For info and tickets: oneontaconcertassocia tion.org
Music at the B, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Nick Dittmeier & Sawdusters with opener Daphne Parker Powell. $10 cover.
Sidney
PG13 Movie ‘Asteroid,’ 8 p.m., Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St. By donation.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Methodist Church basement.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info and tickets: FarmersMusuem.org
Delhi
Closing night event, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For Drawarama. For info: www.bushelcollective.org
Taste of the Catskills, 10 a.m., 2066 County Highway 18. For info: tasteofthecatskills.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
Crafts/Garage Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christ Church, 166 Marion Ave. Frozen homemade apple pies to take and bake.
Quilt show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2780, albud@citilink.net.
Highmount
Belleayre Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Discovery Lodge Belleayre, 181 Galli Curci Road. For info: belleayre.com
Lawyersville
Rummage and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Middlefield
Fall Fling ‘22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52. Sponsored by Cooperstown Rotary Club. Vendors, music, food.
Norwich
Path Through History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. For info: chenangohistorical.org, 607-334-9227, ext. 2.
Oneonta
Hawkwatch Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, Grange Hall Spur Road. For info: 607-643-5680, info@doas.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. Exhibited related film ‘On the Record,’ 1:30 p.m. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Big Little Lions, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. In-person and live streamed. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Roxbury
Tremperskill Boys & Friends, 3 to 6 p.m., lawn at Kirkside, Main Street.
Schenevus
Tricky Tray auction, 1 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 16 Main St. Sponsored by Town of Maryland Historical Society. For info: 973-288-5158.
Sherburne
Animals of Halloween, 3 to 7 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 315-674-4733 FriendsofRogers.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www. historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
On-site barbecue, 10 a.m., Bishop lot, Main Street. Sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi Women’s Sorority, Preceptor Beta Kappa Chapter of Sidney. Chicken halves by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q. Macaroni salad and beans sorority-made.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Halloween costume swap/party, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Fall Fun at the Schoolhouse, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Schoolhouse, Charlotte Valley Road. For info: 607-397-9180, csrc641@gmail.com. For paper crafting info and reservations: ginetteday27@gmail.com
Cooperstown
Tractor Fest, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum. For info and tickets: FarmersMusuem.org
Delhi
Taste of the Catskills, 10 a.m., 2066 County Highway 18. For info: tasteofthecatskills.com
Gilbertsville
Quilt show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Major’s Inn, 105 Marion Ave. For info: 607-783-2780, albud@citilink.net.
Highmount
Belleayre Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Discovery Lodge Belleayre, 181 Galli Curci Road. For info: belleayre.com
Middleburgh
Emma’s Revolution, 4 p.m., Middleburgh Library, 323 Main St. For info and required reservations: 518-827-4953, sonnyo@midetel.net.
Norwich
‘Mousetrap,” 7 p.m., Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets; 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Roxbury
Fiddlers!29, 3 to 7 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and tickets: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Smyrna
Honoring the Spirit of the Wolf Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wolf Mountain Nature Center, 562 Hopkins Crandall Road.
West Kortright
Kittel & Co., 4 to 6 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org, 607- 278-5454, or info@westkc.org.
Monday
Delhi
4-H enrollment event, 1 to 4 p.m., Camp Shankitunk, 2420 Arbor Hill Road. For info and register: bit.ly/4hkickoff
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: Roger Halbert, 607-783-2691.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle, third floor. Catskill Regional Invasive Species Partnership presentation.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
