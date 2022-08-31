Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: www.coopers town foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Auditions, 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society Chapel, 12 Ford Ave. Catskill Choral Society holiday concert auditions by appointment at ccs@catskillchoralsociety.com. For info: www.catskillchoralsociety.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Bainbridge
Bainbridge Days, 6 p.m., Village Green Park, concert followed by movie at dusk. Sponsored by Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Cherry Valley
First Friday Open Mic, 6 to 9 p.m., Telegraph School, 83 Alden St. For info: Angelica Palmer, 607-264-3785.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Cornfield Hall, 655 County Route 26. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Jefferson
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33. Featuring Six Strong Circus. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: tholmes@ommegang.com, www.ommegang.com
Norwich
Exhibit opening reception, 5:30 p.m., for ‘The Art of Scott Higby,’ Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Walton
Market Music, noon to 2 p.m., Walton Farmers’ Market, 167 Delaware St. Featuring Bea Summers & Barb Acker. Market hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sept. 30. For info: www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket and grantrogers.org
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
