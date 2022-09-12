Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstown armersmarket.org
Delhi
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Oneonta
Auditions, 4 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. For Catskill Choral Society’s Children’s and Youth choirs. Email cdonaldson@stny.rr.com for more information and appointment.
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Friends of Libraries Book Group, 11:30 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., in-person Lego Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m. 2 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 5 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, 111 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, delawarecountypublichealth.com
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-432-3319, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Senior Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: 607-547-4232.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Community dialogue, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: www.resilient-sidney.com/nyforward
Library programs, 8 River St., Teen Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Tech class, 6 to 7 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
