Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-432-3319, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushel collective.org
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Senior Resource Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: 607-547-4232.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sherburne
Chenango Bird Club, 6:30 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center. ‘What Makes a Birder a Birder?’ with avian biological and social scientist Jody Enck. For info: 607-372-1242.
Sidney
Community dialogue, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: www.resilient -sidney.com/nyforward
Library programs, 8 River St., Teen Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Tech class, 6 to 7 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Readings by nine poets enrolled in Seeing Things workshop. For info: www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Oxford
Chenango County Habitat for Humanity yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. Hundreds of items. For info: 607-336-3685.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
