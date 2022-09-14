Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Readings by nine poets enrolled in Seeing Things workshop. For info: www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Oxford
Chenango County Habitat for Humanity yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. Hundreds of items. For info: 607-336-3685.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Regional Job Fair, noon to 3 p.m., Walmart parking lot, 139 Merchant Place. Sponsored by FMS Workforce Career Centers. 518-842-3676.
Cooperstown
Groundbreaking celebration, 5 to 7 p.m., CCE, 123 Lake St. For the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project to include construction of a teaching garden. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Delhi
4-H Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., College Golf Course at Delhi. For info and registration availability: 607-865-6531.
Free Film Night, 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Featuring ‘Double Indemnity.’ Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Films to be shown monthly through December. For info: info@bushellcollective.org
Global Explorers, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For children 7 to 12. For info: 607-746-2662.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Laurens
Barbecued chicken dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Chicken dinners and halves.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Norwich
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.. Bag day Saturday. Sponsored by Ave Maria/Rosary Society.
Oneonta
Exhibit opening: Town and Gown, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Bluegrass with Jack Dunlap & Robert Mabe, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Oxford
Chenango County Habitat for Humanity yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. Hundreds of items. For info: 607-336-3685.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend, 7 a.m., Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. To register tee time: 607-547-9290. For info: 607-547-8111, ext. 115.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library.
