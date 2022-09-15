Friday
Cobleskill
Schoharie County Regional Job Fair, noon to 3 p.m., Walmart parking lot, 139 Merchant Place. Sponsored by FMS Workforce Career Centers. 518-842-3676.
Cooperstown
Groundbreaking celebration, 5 to 7 p.m., CCE, 123 Lake St. For the Grow with Cornell Cooperative Extension Garden Project to include construction of a teaching garden. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 0.
Delhi
4-H Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., College Golf Course at Delhi. For info and registration availability: 607-865-6531.
Free Film Night, 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Featuring ‘Double Indemnity.’ Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Films to be shown monthly through December. For info: info@bushellcollective.org
Global Explorers, 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For children 7 to 12. For info: 607-746-2662.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Hwy 10. Hosted by Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. Raffle quilt, boutique and vendors. For info: 607-746-3849., www.dcha-ny.org
Hobart
Hobart Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Laurens
Barbecued chicken dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Chicken dinners and halves.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Norwich
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St.. Bag day Saturday. Sponsored by Ave Maria/Rosary Society.
Oneonta
Pegasus: The Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Oneonta Concert Association, sponsored by Rotary International. For info and tickets: oneontaconcertassociation.org
Exhibit opening: Town and Gown, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Bluegrass with Jack Dunlap & Robert Mabe, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Oxford
Chenango County Habitat for Humanity yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. Hundreds of items. For info: 607-336-3685.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend, 7 a.m., Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. To register tee time: 607-547-9290. For info: 607-547-8111, ext. 115.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/coopers town-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org.
Harvest Festival bake sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Route 80. Fundraiser sponsored by Butternut Valley Grange of Gilbertsville. Pies, cookies, breads, etc.
Meet the Artist, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring ‘Brave New World’ by Michael Fedorov. For info: call or text 315-941-9607or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Hwy 10. By Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. For info: 607-746-3849, www.dcha-ny.org
Middleburgh
Dani Dae Duo, 7 to 10 p.m., Green Wolf Brewing Co., 329 Main St.
Milford
Cooperstown Blues Express, 6:30 p.m., Milford Depot. Featuring Hop City Hellcats. For info: www.cooperstownbluesexpress.com, 607-353-8030.
Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wood Bull Antiques, 3920 County Highway 28. For info: www.svgarlicfestival.com
Norwich
Constitution and Museum Day observances, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society and Museum, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org, 607-334-9227.
Doctors With a Heart Day, 8 a.m. to noon, Progressive Dental, 101 S. Broad St. Free one-day procedures, first-come, first-served. For info: 607-334-8666.
Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 E. Main St. Bag day Saturday. Sponsored by Ave Maria/Rosary Society.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Festival, from noon on, downtown. Sponsored by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. For info: cityofthehillsfest.org
Festival Music at B Side, Todd Baker, 3:30 p.m.; Yolanda Bush band, 8 p.m.; Shatter on Impact, 9:15 p.m., 1 Clinton Plaza.
“Something in the Water” documentary film screening, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. Surplus sale continues. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Chenango County Habitat for Humanity yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 16 N. Canal St. Hundreds of items. For info: 607-336-3685.
Roxbury
Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group Gallery, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5aj9pp5n
Sharon Springs
Sharon Springs Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village of Sharon Springs, 199 Main St. For info: www.sharonspringsharvest festival.com
Schoharie
Model Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sidney
AMBA Wellness Clinic, 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. Sponsored by Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women, Inc. For info and appointments: 800-234-8888.
Library programs, 8 River St. A la carte book sale, 10:30 a.m.; Storytime with Raggedy Reader, 11 a.m. (Masonville branch) and Open Tech hour, noon. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Cruise-in and vendor marketplace, 5 to 7 p.m., downtown, sponsored by Sidney Chamber of Commerce.
Springfield Center
Robert B. Schlather SQSPCA Golf Weekend, 7 a.m., Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Drive. To register tee time: 607-547-9290. For info: 607-547-8111, ext. 115.
Unadilla
Harvest Supper, 4 to 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. Tickets are $12. To support church operations and a local mission.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Movies by Moonlight: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Teen Meeting: Dragon Eggs, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, 641 Charlotte Valley Road.
Cooperstown
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., 22 Main St. ‘Mission and Work of Community Foundation of Otsego County’ with Jeff Katz, executive director. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library.
Delhi
‘Quilts Along the Delaware,’ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DCHA, 46549 State Hwy 10. By Delaware County Town and Country Quilters. For info: 607-746-3849, www.dcha-ny.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. Featured exhibit: ‘Material Shift.’ Special events most weekends. For info: iroquoismuseum.org
Jefferson
All About Caves with Dana Cudmore, Jefferson Historical Society, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. For takeouts: 315-855-4466
Roxbury
Festival of Quilts, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, Vega Mountain Road. Presented by Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame. For info: https://tinyurl.com/5aj9pp5n
Schoharie
Model Train Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 143 Depot Lane. For info: schoharieheritage.org
Sharon Springs
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Village of Sharon Springs, 199 Main St. For info: www.sharon springsharvestfestival.com
Stamford
Mei Stone Wind Trio, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. Contact FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518- 918-8003 for reservations. For info: friendsofmusic.org
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m., featuring The Whispering Duo, in-person at Walton Theater, 30 Gardiner Place, and livestreamed. For info: musicon thedelaware.org
Monday
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushel collective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. Appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Sidney
Library programs, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
