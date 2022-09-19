Tuesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org
Delhi
A Peek Inside the Saphouse, 6 p.m., with Tom and Jo Ann Kaufman of Catskill Mountain Maple, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Grand Gorge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., firehouse, 60753 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Library programs, 8 River St., Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K library learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; in-person Lego Club, 3 p.m.; board of trustees, 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group and Book & Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open House, 4 to 6 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff’s office, 280 Phoebe Lane, Suite 1. To include K9, drone, Special Response Team demonstrations and tours of corrections facility. Share feedback with Sheriff and his team.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Constitution Day celebration, 4:30 p.m., Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4611.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise half-price. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Pot roast dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservation availability: 607-432-1312, 607-293-6627.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Schoharie
Digital Marketing Showcase and Panel Discussion, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 287 Main St. For info: https://seecny.org/events/digital-showcase/
Sidney
Library programs, 8 River St. Pre-K to 2 STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m.; Open Tech hours, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.
Stamford
Child car seat inspections, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kiddie Corner Preschool, 114 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, heather.warner@co.delaware.ny.us.
Walton
Season’s Bounty harvesting series, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Community Calendar listings are free and or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Email events or changes to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.