Wednesday
Afton
Wednesday Night Markets, 5 to 8 p.m., Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Open House, 4 to 6 p.m., Delaware County Sheriff’s office, 280 Phoebe Lane, Suite 1. To include K9, drone, Special Response Team demonstrations and tours of corrections facility. Share feedback with Sheriff and his team.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Constitution Day celebration, 4:30 p.m., Shineman Chapel House, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4611.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All merchandise half-price. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Pot roast dinner, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street. For info and reservation availability: 607-432-1312, 607-293-6627.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/ campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Schoharie
Digital Marketing Showcase and Panel Discussion, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 287 Main St. For info: https://seecny.org/events/digital-showcase/
Sidney
Library programs, 8 River St. Pre-K to 2 STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m.; Open Tech hours, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford.
Stamford
Child car seat inspections, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kiddie Corner Preschool, 114 Main St. For info: 607-832-5200, heather.warner@co.delaware.ny.us.
Walton
Season’s Bounty harvesting series, 5:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments and info: 800-733-2767, redcross blood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Open Play & Toy Swap, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road. For info: www.oneontaworldof learning.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager- museum/
History After Hours, 5 to 7 p.m., GOHS History Center, 183 Main St. Celebrating Harvest History. Beer tasting, arts and crafts, story time, corn husk doll making.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Library programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Beach Party Craft Club, 10 a.m; Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Bright Hill, 94 Church St. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, 607-829-5055.
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
